Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Nov. 14-20

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Urban Orchard Cider Co.‘s Cidra Nu (5.3 percent ABV) is available at its taproom. Created with a Belgian lambic yeast, it was hand bottled three years ago and cellared. The limited release is available in 750-milliliter bottles for $17 each as well as on tap for this week only.

Small-batch beers

In addition to Door To The Next Realm, Eternal Life Is On My Trail and Wrathmaker, Burial adds four new offerings this week. The Closed Mind Withers Malort Saison (7 percent ABV), a collaboration with suburban Chicago’s 18th Street Brewery, was tapped Monday, Nov. 13; Banjo Funeral (9 percent ABV), a Belgian strong dark ale with smoked malts and grilled cherries, made with Belgium’s own Brouwerij ‘t Verzet, rolls out Wednesday, Nov. 15; Tin Cup Camp Stout (5 percent ABV), brewed with Counter Culture Coffee’s Chema bean, returns Thursday, Nov. 16; and Wandering in the Vast Emptiness Berliner Weiss with Cactus Pear (4 percent ABV) arrives Friday, Nov. 17.

Special events