Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Nov. 20-26

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Highland Brewing Co. releases Black Watch Double Chocolate Milk Stout (8 percent ABV) on Friday, Nov. 23, at its taproom. It’s brewed with over 100 pounds of cacao nibs per batch and will be available in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles and on draft.

Burial Beer Co. releases Virtue of Patience Bourbon Barrel Aged Barleywine (12 percent ABV) on Friday, Nov. 23. Aged for 15 months, the beer is available in 16-ounce single cans for $9 and will additionally be sold on draft. The day will also see the release of various vintage Burial bottles.

On Friday, Nov. 23, Catawba Brewing Co. releases Peanut Butter Chocolate Stout at all four of its taprooms. The beer is brewed with Chocolate Malts and Midnight Wheat, and conditioned on locally-sourced cacao nibs, whole roasted North Carolina peanuts and Madagascar vanilla beans. It will be available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans and on draft.

Small-batch beers and ciders

Sanctuary Brewing Co. released seven beers over the weekend: Bourbon Barrel Stout (9 percent ABV), which was matured for one year in bourbon barrels, then blended with a young stout; Cranberry Orange Berliner Weisse (5.2 percent ABV); Winterfell IPA (6.2 percent ABV), hopped with Cascade, Chinook and Centennial; Weekend Joe Imperial Stout (10 percent ABV), brewed with locally roasted Sweet Gypsy Roasters coffee beans; Breakfast Joe Imperial Stout , brewed with coffee, cinnamon and vanilla and aged on oak staves (10 percent ABV); Cookies-N-Cream Porter (6.8 percent ABV), featuring an addition of Double Stuffed Oreos; and Baril De Frambroise (6.2 percent ABV), a sour brown ale aged in white wine barrels for a year, then aged on local organic raspberries for nearly month.

Burial is currently pouring Our Celestial Endings White Mocha Sour Ale (6 percent ABV), a 50/50 blend of stainless-aged brett saison and oak-aged, mixed culture blonde ale which was then infused with coffee. It will be joined on Wednesday, Nov. 21, by Tessellation of Space Moroccan Coffee Imperial Stout (10 percent ABV), a collaboration with Greeley, Colo.'s WeldWerks Brewing Co.

Asheville Club hosts the release party for the Whistle Hop Brewing Co. and Miami-based Nelsito's Brew collaboration El Tamarindo Lager on Tuesday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m. The event also features live music by an Afro-Cuban drummer.

Wedge Brewing Co. releases Vadim Bora Imperial Stout (8.2 percent ABV) at its Studios location on Wednesday, Nov. 21.

On Wednesday, Nov. 21, Mills River Brewery releases GFY Ale.

UpCountry Brewing Co. releases Salute Your Schwarz! Schwarzbier (5 percent ABV) and Pint of Ghosts Barleywine (10.5 percent ABV) on Wednesday, Nov. 21.

**NEW** Eurisko Beer Co. and The Whale have teamed up to make Kollabörator Doppelbock (8 percent ABV), which will make its debut at The Whale on Thursday, Nov. 22, at 6 p.m., and will be tapped at Eurisko on Friday, Nov. 23.

Catawba taps a Schwarzbier on Friday, Nov. 23, at all of its locations.

In addition to the regular version of Black Watch, Highland taps a bourbon barrel-aged version of the 2017 Black Watch (10.3 percent ABV) on Friday, Nov. 23.

Sideways Farm & Brewery releases Mulled Barley Wine (12.2 percent ABV) on Friday, Nov. 16. The beer is made with Christmas Basil from the farm and cinnamon sticks, then aged on local rum-bathed oak spirals and bottle conditioned using local wildflower honey. It will be available in small pours only or in bottles for members of Sideways' Community Supported Brewery program.

Special events