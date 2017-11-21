Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Nov. 21-27

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Burial Beer Co. hosts a special pre-Thanksgiving triple release on Wednesday, Nov. 22, at the brewery. The Ocean Swallows the Sun is a modern gose soured in oak barrels on house lactobacillus with hibiscus, rose hips and a blend of sea salts then bottle-conditioned in 12-ounce bottles. It’s available in four-packs. The Triumph of Death is the brewery’s annual sumac saison made with North Carolina barley, wheat and rye, fermented with house mixed culture and aged on North Carolina sumac. A blend of 60 percent steel-fermented saison and 40 percent foudre-aged saison bottle-conditioned in 750-milliliter bottles. Ulfberht Baltic Porter makes its debut in 16-ounce cans. It’s brewed with German and British malts, fermented on juniper berries and lagered using traditional methods.

Small-batch beers

Burial will tap Bonedagger Pale Ale on Tuesday, Nov. 21. This 5.5 percent ABV pale is brewed with malted red wheat, flaked wheat and raw North Carolina-grown wheat with Citra hops and Simcoe Lupulin powder. Wednesday, Nov. 22, will see the draft release of Ulfbehrt, The Ocean Swallows the Sun and The Triumph of Death, with the brewery tapping new batches of Skullsaw Sweet Potato Porter and Hawkbill IPA on Friday, Nov. 24.

Special events

Archetype Brewing Co. will host a free community potluck dinner on Thursday, Nov. 23, 4-8 p.m. at the brewery in West Asheville. The brewery will provide two turkeys and a ham, and guests are encouraged to bring sides or desserts. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m.

Holiday hours