Small bites: Dining out on Thanksgiving

While many celebrate Thanksgiving at home, others prefer to take the day off from cooking. Many Asheville restaurants and bars will be open during the holiday to accommodate those who would rather avoid the kitchen. Here is a sampling of the possibilities, with options ranging from gourmet buffets to bring-what-you-can potlucks featuring both traditional and nontraditional fare.

The Blackbird

A three-course dinner with gluten-free and vegetarian options will be available at The Blackbird 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Highlights include sweet potato bisque; sage-brined, smoked heritage turkey; and a mini-pie flight with apple, pumpkin and pecan pies. Cost: $65 per person, $15 for children 12 and younger. Call 828-254-2502 for reservations. 47 Biltmore Ave. avl.mx/4bc

The Burger Bar

The Burger Bar will host a Thanksgiving potluck 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring a dish to share. Special holiday cocktails will be available. 1 Craven St. avl.mx/4bj

Carmel’s Kitchen & Bar

A Thanksgiving Day menu will be available noon-8 p.m. at Carmel’s Kitchen & Bar featuring items such as tomato goat cheese bisque, slow-roasted turkey breast with sage gravy, jumbo lump crab cakes and chocolate pecan pie. Cost: Main entrées are $19-$30. 1 Page Ave. avl.mx/4bf

Cornerstone

Cornerstone will be open 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Breakfast will be served 7:30-11 a.m. Thanksgiving specials include traditional and nontraditional options, such as roast turkey and dressing, honey-baked ham with pineapple sauce, a 9-ounce filet mignon and a 16-ounce black Angus ribeye steak. All Thanksgiving specials are served with a free dessert — choices include pumpkin pie, apple pie and homemade peach cobbler. Cost: Main courses are $15.99-$23.99. 102 Tunnel Road. avl.mx/4ba

DoubleTree

A Thanksgiving buffet will be available 1:30-6 p.m. at DoubleTree. Dish highlights include roast turkey, braised beef brisket, orange and clove sugar-glazed ham and pumpkin pie. Cost: $42 per person; $16 for children 12 and younger. Call (828) 274-1800 for reservations. 115 Hendersonville Road. avl.mx/4bh

Isa’s French Bistro

A three-course meal and wine pairing option will be available noon-8 p.m. at Isa’s French Bistro. Highlights from the menu include goat cheese and onion tart, roasted autumn squash bisque, herb-brined Koch’s Family Farm turkey breast, wild boar gnocchi and Hendersonville apple tarte Tatin. Cost: Dinner is $59 per person, wine pairings are $25 per person. 1 Battery Park Ave. isasbistro.com

Moose Cafe

A Thanksgiving Day menu at Moose Cafe will be available 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Look for the all-you-can-eat Thanksgiving special featuring roasted turkey and Virginia baked ham with sides or the plated Thanksgiving dinner with roasted turkey or Virginia baked ham and two sides. There will also be a kids plate, a veggie plate and desserts. Cost: $6.99-$13.99. 570 Brevard Road. eatatthemoosecafe.com

Omni Grove Park Inn

Several choices are available at the Omni Grove Park Inn: The Grand Ballroom Buffet will be held 11 a.m.-6:45 p.m. inside the inn’s grand ballroom. The Blue Ridge Buffet runs noon-8 p.m., and a three-course meal will be available 1-9:30 p.m. at Vue 1913. At Edison Craft Ales + Kitchen, a plated Thanksgiving lunch or dinner will be available 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Reservations are required for all venues. 290 Macon Ave. avl.mx/4be

Pack’s Tavern

Pack’s Tavern will offer a Thanksgiving buffet 11 a.m.-8 p.m. with highlights including an herb-roasted turkey, cornbread dressing with turkey gravy, maple-glazed yams with candied pecans and pumpkin pie. Cost: $34.99 for adults, $17.99 for children 12 and younger. 20 S. Spruce St. avl.mx/4bd

Princess Anne Hotel

A three-course meal will be offered 5-8:15 p.m. at the Princess Anne Hotel. Menu highlights include butternut squash soup, sirloin kabob, holiday ham, Asheville beer-basted turkey and Princess Anne apple cobbler. Cost: Dinner is $50 per person, $25 for wine pairing; $20 for children 12 and younger. Call 828-258-0986 for reservations. 301 E. Chestnut St. princessannehotel.com

Red Stag Grill

A four-course Thanksgiving menu will be available 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. at Red Stag Grill. Dishes will include heirloom squash bisque, roasted pear and kale salad, roast heritage turkey and chocolate bourbon pecan pie. Cost: $75 per person, $25 for children 6-12, free for children five and younger. 11 Boston Way. avl.mx/4b8

Roux

Roux will host a Thanksgiving buffet 1-7 p.m. Featured items will include Not Your Mama’s green bean casserole, roasted North Carolina TangleWood Farm turkey, baked ham with maple bourbon glaze, sweet potato casserole and pumpkin pie. Cost: $38 per person, $17 for children 12 and younger. Call 828-209-2700 for reservations. 1 Town Square Blvd. #330. avl.mx/4bg

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

A three-course meal is available 2-9 p.m. featuring seafood gumbo, oven-roasted turkey breast with sausage and herb stuffing, homemade gravy and cranberry sauce, pumpkin cheesecake and vanilla ice cream. Cost: $39.95 per person, $12.95 for children. 26 All Souls Crescent. avl.mx/4bi

Strada

Strada will feature Thanksgiving specials as well as its regular menu (excluding its sautée and grill option). Specials will include baked brie en croute, pumpkin bisque with Devonshire cream, traditional turkey, apple-stuffed pork loin and pumpkin mousse pie. Cost: Main dishes run $19-$24. Call 828-348-8448 for reservations. 27 Broadway. stradaasheville.com