Sneak peek at Nov. 22 issue, plus stories you might have missed

- A look at how recent immigrants and Native Americans make the Thanksgiving holiday their own.
- Options for dining out on the holiday.
- Taprooms appear in unexpected places in Asheville.
- Tips for holiday shopping and entertainment.
- A journey back in time to Thanksgiving 1917 in Asheville.
- An innovative joint program between Warren Wilson College and Swannanoa Correctional Center for Women brings undergrads and inmates together for challenging college coursework.
- How one measure of air quality has improved across North Carolina, and how you can get involved to help gather data. Plus, the impact of air quality concerns on asthma sufferers.
Diversity, experience win Asheville City Council contest
By Carolyn Morrisroe
Dedicated residents keep dream of a regional history museum alive
By Thomas Calder
Protection just the first step for conservation nonprofits
By Audra Goforth
Local support grows for those with autism, sensory processing disorder
By Jacqui Castle
Across the table: Asheville volunteers turn donated food into Thanksgiving feasts
By Jameson O’Hanlon
Local nonprofits foster well-being through creative expression
By Alli Marshall
