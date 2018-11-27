Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Nov. 27-Dec. 3

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

On Friday, Nov. 30, Catawba Brewing Co. adds a popular limited release beer to its core lineup. The mystery brew made its debut in 2018, and its identity will be revealed at all four Catawba locations.

Burial Beer Co. has a triple can release on Saturday, Dec. 1. The Mutilation DIPA (8.5 percent ABV), double dry-hopped with Mosaic, Vic’s Secret and Ekuanot Cryo, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $18; Griddle Imperial Espresso Stout (10 percent ABV), featuring Chiapas coffee beans roasted by PennyCup Coffee, will be sold in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $18; and Massacre of the Innocents IPA (6.5 percent ABV), the brewery’s original IPA, made according to its original recipe, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $16.

Small-batch beers and ciders

Oskar Blues Brewery taps Jazzman Mango Jasmine IPA on Tuesday, Nov. 27, and Check Yo’Self Golden DIPA (8.1 percent ABV) on Thursday, Nov. 29.

In addition to its packaged releases being available on tap the day of their release, Burial shares Wandering and Cosmic Consciousness Belgian-Style Single Ale with Plum and Blood Orange (5.2 percent ABV) on Tuesday, Nov. 27.

Highland Brewing Co. taps its Imperial Scotch Ale on Tuesday, Nov. 27. The beer rested for nine months in bourbon barrels.

On Wednesday, Nov. 28, UpCountry Brewing Co. releases Coco Mojo Imperial Porter (10.7 percent ABV), infused with toasted coconut, cocoa nibs and almond extract inspired by the flavors of an Almond Joy candy bar.

Catawba releases a Belgian-style Quad (9.1 percent ABV) on Thursday, Nov. 29, at all of its locations.

Special events