Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Nov. 27-Dec. 3

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Bottle and can releases
- On Friday, Nov. 30, Catawba Brewing Co. adds a popular limited release beer to its core lineup. The mystery brew made its debut in 2018, and its identity will be revealed at all four Catawba locations.
- Burial Beer Co. has a triple can release on Saturday, Dec. 1. The Mutilation DIPA (8.5 percent ABV), double dry-hopped with Mosaic, Vic’s Secret and Ekuanot Cryo, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $18; Griddle Imperial Espresso Stout (10 percent ABV), featuring Chiapas coffee beans roasted by PennyCup Coffee, will be sold in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $18; and Massacre of the Innocents IPA (6.5 percent ABV), the brewery’s original IPA, made according to its original recipe, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $16.
Small-batch beers and ciders
- Oskar Blues Brewery taps Jazzman Mango Jasmine IPA on Tuesday, Nov. 27, and Check Yo’Self Golden DIPA (8.1 percent ABV) on Thursday, Nov. 29.
- In addition to its packaged releases being available on tap the day of their release, Burial shares Wandering and Cosmic Consciousness Belgian-Style Single Ale with Plum and Blood Orange (5.2 percent ABV) on Tuesday, Nov. 27.
- Highland Brewing Co. taps its Imperial Scotch Ale on Tuesday, Nov. 27. The beer rested for nine months in bourbon barrels.
- On Wednesday, Nov. 28, UpCountry Brewing Co. releases Coco Mojo Imperial Porter (10.7 percent ABV), infused with toasted coconut, cocoa nibs and almond extract inspired by the flavors of an Almond Joy candy bar.
- Catawba releases a Belgian-style Quad (9.1 percent ABV) on Thursday, Nov. 29, at all of its locations.
Special events
- Asheville Brewers Supply hosts its monthly Brewers Social on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 6-9 p.m. Attendees are invited to bring labeled bottles of their recent homebrew creations to share. Asheville Pizza Co. pies will be provided.
- Craft Centric Taproom & Bottle Shop celebrates its one-year anniversary on Saturday, Dec. 1, noon-11:30 p.m. A selection of rare kegs will be tapped, including Founders Brewing Co. Canadian Breakfast Stout, Revision Brewing Co. Citra City NE-style Hazy IPA, Highland Cold Mountain Winter Ale and Imperial Cold Mountain, Ballast Point Brewing Co. 2017 Barrel-aged High West Victory at Sea Porter, Burial Seasoned Skillet Donut Stout, Oskar Blues Barrel-aged Ten Fidy Imperial Stout, Wicked Weed Brewing Bramble Barrel Sour and the Fermented Nonsense Brewing and UpCountry collaboration Lemon Hibiscus Dessert Beer.
- On Saturday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m., TreeRock Social Cider House hosts its one-year anniversary party. Festivities include drink specials, a raffle and live music.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.