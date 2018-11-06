Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Nov. 6-12

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Twin Leaf Brewery releases Rosemary IPA on Wednesday, Nov. 7. The beer was crafted using herbs from Rayburn Farms and dry-hopped with, according to the brewery’s Facebook page, “a myriad of citrusy and lemon-forward hops, including Amarillo, Simcoe and Sarachi Ace.” It will be available in bottles and on draft.

Small-batch beers and ciders

Burial Beer Co. releases Tome of the Wild Woods Robust Porter Ale with Birch, Vanilla and Spices (6.2 percent ABV), made with cinnamon, star anise and cloves, on Thursday, Nov. 8. It will be followed on Friday, Nov. 9, by The Endless Nothing Carolina Native Pale Ale (7 percent ABV), brewed with a native yeast discovered in the brewery’s taproom garden, isolated by its lab director and affectionately dubbed “RayDennes.”

. The West Coast style IPA will be released on Wednesday, Nov. 7, at 5 p.m., at the brewery’s Coxe Avenue location. Thirsty Monk Brewery and Green Man Brewery release their collaborative Green Monk on Wednesday, Nov. 7, at both Thirsty Monk locations. Inspired by chartreuse liqueur, the yellow-green saison is brewed with fennel, anise, mint and Arnica flowers, and fermented with Thirsty Monk’s house Belgian yeast.

On Thursday, Nov. 8, Catawba Brewing Co. taps 70 Shilling Scotch Ale at all four of its taprooms.

Special events