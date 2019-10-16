Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Oct. 15-21

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Hi-Wire Brewing‘s Mountains to Sea Collaboration 12-pack of 12-ounce cans will see limited release throughout the brewery’s entire distribution footprint starting this week. The celebration of breweries from across North Carolina is composed of a Porter brewed with figs and molasses with New Anthem Beer Project; Throwback IPA , hopped with Idaho 7, Mosaic, Amarillo and Centennial, brewed with Wooden Robot Brewery; and a Rye Pilsner brewed with Trophy Brewing Co. and featuring ingredients from Riverbend Malt House & Epiphany Craft Malt. The beers will not be available on tap in Hi-Wire’s taprooms, but will see some draft distribution.

**NEW** Zebulon Artisan Ales releases Cerize (for Syd Charisse) (7.3% ABV) on Friday, Oct. 18. The beer was made by taking half of the brewery's Ameuze blend of select one-, two- and three-year-old barrel-aged sour beer, aging it for three months on sour cherries, fermenting it with 100% wild culture from the Asheville air and bottle conditioning with wine yeast. 500 milliliter bottles cost $20 each, limit four per person.

Catawba Brewing Co. has a double can release on Saturday, Oct. 19. Lost Colony Hazy DIPA (8.5% ABV), the fifth release in Catawba's Cloud Cover Series, is double dry-hopped with Cashmere, Citra and El Dorado. BA #7: Belgian Dark Strong Ale w/ Cherries (10.1% ABV), the seventh in a series of packaged barrel-aged beer releases from Catawba's Barrel Program, is an Abbey-style Grand Cru that was aged for 12 months in Kentucky bourbon barrels and conditioned on Bing cherries. Both beers will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans and on draft.

Small-batch beers and ciders

UpCountry Brewing Co. taps Strange Brew Cream Ale (5.9% ABV) on Friday, Oct. 18, and Doughnut for a Snowman Donut Stout (10% ABV), made with six dozen Publix glazed donuts, on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Special events