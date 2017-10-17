Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Oct. 17-23

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Oskar Blues Brewery welcomes Death By Coconut Irish Porter (6.5 percent ABV) with a release party Friday, Oct. 20, at 5 p.m. at the Tasty Weasel taproom in Brevard.

Wicked Weed Brewing celebrates this year's Dark Arts Rum Barrel-Aged Stout Fermented with Brettanomyces (15 percent ABV) with a party on Friday, Oct. 20, at 5 p.m. at the Funkatorium. The beer will be available on draft and in bottles at the black magic-themed event, which also features special barrel-aged beer tappings.

Small-batch beers