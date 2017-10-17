Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Oct. 17-23

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Bottle and can releases
- Oskar Blues Brewery welcomes Death By Coconut Irish Porter (6.5 percent ABV) with a release party Friday, Oct. 20, at 5 p.m. at the Tasty Weasel taproom in Brevard.
- Wicked Weed Brewing celebrates this year’s Dark Arts Rum Barrel-Aged Stout Fermented with Brettanomyces (15 percent ABV) with a party on Friday, Oct. 20, at 5 p.m. at the Funkatorium. The beer will be available on draft and in bottles at the black magic-themed event, which also features special barrel-aged beer tappings.
Small-batch beers
- Burial Beer Co. has three releases this week. Tuesday, Oct. 17, brings The Gods Among Us Estate Saison (5.5 percent ABV), made with nasturtium flowers and lemon verbena. The Keepers Veil Honey Saison (5.5 percent ABV), brewed with wildflower honey and Riverbend Malt House pilsner malt and wheat, returns Thursday, Oct. 19, and a new batch of Bolo Coconut Brown Ale (5.6 percent ABV), featuring a minimum of 7 pounds per barrel of raw coconut, hits the taps Friday, Oct. 20.
- Catawba Brewing Co. releases a Cantaloupe Farmhouse Ale (6.6 percent ABV) on Thursday, Oct. 19, exclusively in its four tasting rooms. The Belgian-style golden ale was conditioned on locally grown cantaloupes. Then on Friday, Oct. 20, a German Hefeweizen (4.9 percent ABV) will be available at all of the brewery’s locations.
