ICYMI for the week of Oct. 11 — and a sneak peek

Check out how Asheville-area women are networking for business success and how government programs aim to boost contracting opportunities for minority- and woman-owned businesses.

Get inspired by Candy Molina and Patrícia Sáenz, who each started El Salvadoran restaurants on a shoestring — plus some formidable cooking skills. Learn more about rolfing and some female practitioners of the healing modality who are making a difference for their clients. And get hip to Red Rover Booking, a new music booking business run by women.

The issue even had a locally created crossword focused on area business women and their ventures! We know you love the New York Times Crossword (and it’s not going anywhere), but it’s a thrill to also offer the puzzles of crossword author Sarah Boddy to our readers.

Traffic got you down? Reporter Dan Hesse looks at how local government agencies can — and can’t — help residents frazzled by congestion, speeding and bottlenecks on the area’s roadways.

A report on the Rooted in the Mountains conference at Western Carolina University, which explores the intersection of traditional knowledge and Western views on the environment, health, spirituality, culture and more.

City and county government news, including a roundup of the results of the Oct. 10 City Council and mayoral primary.

Updates on changes to the Asheville Food Action Plan from Jonathan Ammons.

Previews of upcoming events focused on history, community, food and the arts — including the North Carolina Dance Festival in Asheville on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 20-21.

Movie reviews, crossword, cartoons and Freewill Astrology.

By Daniel Walton

The African Americans in WNC and Southern Appalachia Conference returns to Asheville for its fourth year Thursday, Oct. 19, through Saturday, Oct. 21. Originally organized to highlight research on the historical African-American presence in the region, the conference is broadening its scope this year with the theme, “Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow.”

By Max Hunt

Municipal officials, wildlife experts and WNC residents talk bear-resistant trash cans, bird feeders and educational initiatives designed to protect citizens and wildlife living in close proximity to each other.

By Liisa Andreassen

Bacon is just one of those things that many find difficult to pass up. I once met a “vegetarian” who said, “I don’t eat meat, but I do eat bacon.” Huh? That’s just how good it is. And, it’s not just about traditional-style pork anymore. This savory siren seduces in many forms.

By Scott Douglas

The groundbreaking new brewing operation has found a permanent home in the space that formerly housed Basic Brewing Co. in Hendersonville.

By Thomas Calder

Tempie Avery was a midwife, nurse and former slave of Asheville attorney and state senator Nicholas Woodfin. A century after Avery’s death, the Montford Community Center is set to be renamed in her honor.

By Tony Kiss

When a show is called St. Nicholas, it seems likely it’s a Christmas piece about a certain bearded character in a red suit. But not the St. Nicholas that’s playing through Sunday, Oct. 22, at 35below.