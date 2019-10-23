Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Oct. 22-28

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Wicked Weed Brewing releases 2019 Dark Arts Imperial Stout and Dark Arts Imperial Stout with Coffee: Aged in Port and Tennessee Whiskey Barrels in bottles on Friday, Oct. 25, at the Funkatorium. In addition to the two bottled variants, there will be six draft-only variants: Blueberry/bay leaf/habanero ; Rosemary/black cardamom/orange zest ; Vietnamese coffee ; Pumpkin spice latte ; Smoked cherry/coffee ; and Carolina reaper/chocolate/coffee/vanilla/lactose .

releases and in bottles on Friday, Oct. 25, at the Funkatorium. In addition to the two bottled variants, there will be six draft-only variants: ; ; ; ; ; and . Bold Rock Hard Cider releases White Cranberry (4.7% ABV), made with white cranberry juice, on Saturday, Oct. 26. It will be available in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles and on draft.





Small-batch beers and ciders

Ginger’s Revenge is currently pouring three small-batch ginger beers: Fall Harvest (5.1% ABV), brewed with roasted pumpkin and cinnamon basil from Barnardsville’s Rayburn Farm and anise hyssop from October Fields in Maine; Blueberry Mosaic (4.9% ABV), made with blueberry juice and dry-hopped with Mosaic; and Elderberry (4.8% ABV), featuring elderberry syrup from Norm’s Farms in Missouri.

(5.1% ABV), brewed with roasted pumpkin and cinnamon basil from Barnardsville’s Rayburn Farm and anise hyssop from October Fields in Maine; (4.9% ABV), made with blueberry juice and dry-hopped with Mosaic; and (4.8% ABV), featuring elderberry syrup from Norm’s Farms in Missouri. Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. offers a sneak preview of 2019 Celebration Fresh Hop IPA at the back porch bar of its Mills River taproom. A firkin of the beer will be tapped at 5:30 p.m. Tickets to get in line for the “Firkin Challenge” are $1 and can be purchased at any bar prior to joining the line.

at the back porch bar of its Mills River taproom. A firkin of the beer will be tapped at 5:30 p.m. Tickets to get in line for the “Firkin Challenge” are $1 and can be purchased at any bar prior to joining the line. Catawba Brewing Co. releases Zombie A-POG-alypse on Thursday, Oct. 24, at all four of its taprooms. The twist on the brewery’s White Zombie White Ale is made with passion fruit, blood orange and guava.

on Thursday, Oct. 24, at all four of its taprooms. The twist on the brewery’s White Zombie White Ale is made with passion fruit, blood orange and guava. Urban Orchard Cider Co. celebrates its sixth anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 26, at its South Slope location with Fire Flights featuring six house ciders made with chilis from Smoking J’s Fiery Foods in Candler. The special ciders range from Hopaleño with Citra hops and jalapeño (minimal heat) to Scorpion King with Scorpion peppers (Carolina Reaper) for heat drink enthusiasts.

with Citra hops and jalapeño (minimal heat) to with Scorpion peppers (Carolina Reaper) for heat drink enthusiasts. UpCountry Brewing Co. taps “Pineapple Grenade” Pineapple Jalapeño Wheat Beer (4.4% ABV), made with jalapeño, over six pounds per barrel of pineapple puree and hopped with Mandarina Bavaria, on Friday, Oct. 25.

Special events

The Whale celebrates the beer of Estonia-based Põhjala Brewery on Saturday, Oct. 26, 6-11:30 p.m. “Põhjalaween” will feature four draft lines and 11 bottle options from the brewery, including a very limited Port Barrel-Aged Baltic Porter brewed in collaboration with Jester King Brewery. Five-ounce pours of each of the bottled beers will be available on a rotating basis, with a different beer opened every half hour.

New taprooms