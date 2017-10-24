Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Oct. 24-30

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Burial Beer Co. releases two new packaged collaborations on Friday, Oct. 27, at 5 p.m. Bright Lights and Butterfly Blades is a sour ale aged on Florida dragonfruit and muscadine grapes, brewed with J. Wakefield Brewing and bottle-conditioned in 500-milliliter bottles. Out of Body Experience is a double IPA brewed with 18th Street Brewing, available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans. This DIPA features mango, coconut and lactose and is double dry-hopped with Citra and Azacca.

Small-batch beers

Catawba Brewing Co. releases an English Mild on Thursday, Oct. 26. This 4.4 percent ABV dark session ale will be available at all four of Catawba’s tasting rooms, and will be pouring on the nitro tap at the brewery’s Asheville South Slope location.

In addition to Out of Body Experience and Bright Lights and Butterfly Blades, Burial will tap a new small-batch, draft-only offering on Friday, Oct. 27. Mouthbreather Waffleweizen is a 5.5 percent ABV dunkelweizen brewed with White Labs 611 yeast and aged on waffles.

Highland Brewing Co. and Urban Orchard Cider Co. release a collaboration beer on Friday, Oct. 27, at Highland. Apple Molasses Brown Ale was brewed with homemade apple molasses made using a recipe from UO Marketing Director Jeff Anderson's family.

A number of breweries on the South Slope will release small-batch beers to celebrate Devil's Night on Monday Oct. 30. Details on the Devil's Night beers that have been announced early can be found in Tony Kiss' recent Carolina Beer Guy article.

Special events