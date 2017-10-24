Sneak peak at the Oct. 25 issue — and a recap of last week

Animals, haunted happenings, a ballot referendum, creative condiments and upcoming arts and music events: This week’s issue is packed with stories to keep you hip to local news and culture. You’ll find the latest issue at one of our 800 distribution locations spread across nine WNC counties by Wednesday, Oct. 25. Here’s a sneak peek:

Registered voters are already going to the polls in early voting for this year’s local elections. In the city of Asheville, they’re being asked to weigh in on a state law that creates six election districts for seats on City Council.

Coverage of local government news, including listings of candidate forums and information about voting dates and locations.

From fur and feathers to hooves and claws, Xpress‘ annual animal issue is bursting with stories about all kinds of animals, and ads highlighting local businesses that cater to those who love them.

A look at the growth of WNC’s cider industry.

Previews of upcoming events focused on community, food and the arts — including a roundup of local Halloween-related events.

Movie reviews, crossword, cartoons and Freewill Astrology.

By Gabriel Dunsmith

The two-day Rooted in the Mountains conference highlighted the key role of place in spiritual, ecological and physical well-being. Places are not just empty landscapes; they hold people, stories and vibrant ecosystems and give rise to cultural traditions. Honoring places, then, connects individuals with the life around them. It allows them to find their roots. During lectures at WCU as part of the conference, the Cherokee concept of “duyuk’ dv’ I” took center stage. It means, literally, “the right way,” and encourages putting oneself on the path toward wholeness. Participants examined traditional health practices, cultural revitalization and the role of Western institutions in both hindering and aiding native nations.

By Kari Barrows

Cyberbullying is an issue that comes up all too often. It can include any type of intimidation with electronics or internet use, from texting to posting on social media. Research shows that it has doubled among middle and high schoolers in the U.S. from 2007 to 2016 — from 18 to 34 percent. But research also shows that North Carolina has the second lowest rate of cyberbullying — 30 percent, higher only than Massachusetts at 23 percent. Since October is National Bullying Prevention Month, Asheville City Schools held a rally to create awareness of the issue.

By Dan Hesse

As development across Buncombe County continues to boom so do concerns about traffic. Xpress takes an in-depth look at who you can turn to for traffic studies, traffic calming and more.

By Ami Worthen

As Nazareth First Missionary Baptist Church celebrates its 150th anniversary, longtime pastor Rev. Charles E. Mosley, Sr. reflects on changes in the historically African-American East End neighborhood where the church is located.

By Daniel Walton

The “Wicked Plants” exhibit at the North Carolina Arboretum brings to life the New York Times best-selling book, Wicked Plants:The Weed That Killed Lincoln’s Mother and Other Botanical Atrocities by Amy Stewart.

By Daniel Walton

Brettanomyces, commonly known as “brett” in the brewing community, was traditionally regarded as a wild beer contaminant. But this wild card is beloved by Asheville-area brewers looking to spice up their offerings with unique flavors.

By Alli Marshall

There are familiar formats such as linoleum block prints and silk screens, but also laser-cut plexiglass, shadow boxes, colored etchings, weavings and photogravure, among other mediums. “We’re selecting the artists based on the diversity we’re looking for,” says Blue Spiral 1 director Michael Manes. “It’s an exciting time: We can show off the best of the best.”