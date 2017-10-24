Smart Bets: LoveRight

ASHEVILLE, N.C.— Violin, viola and cello don’t get to mix with guitar, bass, drums and vocals nearly as often as they should, but when they do, something special occurs. All are present in the appropriately named LoveRight, a synthesis of Silas Durocher’s projects: funk-rock trio The Get Right Band and guitar/strings ensemble Lovestruck Suckers. Playing around with each group’s specialties and instrument expectations, the group’s live repertoire has included innovative takes on The Get Right Band’s “Voodoo Doll” and a cover of Led Zeppelin’s “Kashmir.” The group — or is that supergroup? — has so far limited its hometown performances to an annual occasion. The next opportunity to see the six-piece is at The Altamont Theatre on Friday, Oct. 27, at 8 p.m. $10 advance/$12 day of show/$15 VIP seating in first three rows. thealtamonttheatre.com. Photo by Frank Zipperer