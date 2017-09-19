Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Sept. 19-25

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

UpCountry Brewing Co.‘s Hop Dread Red IPA (7.3 percent ABV) is now available in 16-ounce cans. Made with copious Falconer’s Flight hops, the beer is available in singles, four packs and cases at the brewery and in Asheville bottle shops.

Small-batch beers

Whistle Hop Brewing Co. is currently pouring Orange Blossom Ginger Tripel , made with orange blossom honey, sweet orange peel and fresh ginger root.

Whistle Hop Brewing Co. is currently pouring , made with orange blossom honey, sweet orange peel and fresh ginger root. Burial Beer Co. has three new releases this week. Archaic Souls Saison (6 percent ABV), made with 200 pounds of freshly picked Crystal and Cascade hops from Michigan and a new strain of yeast sourced from Nordic apple orchards, will be tapped Tuesday, Sept. 19. Next comes Hawkwind IPA (6 percent ABV), a twist on the brewery’s Hawkbill IPA with coconut and a double dry-hop of Galaxy, on Wednesday, Sept. 20, and Firestick IPA (6 percent ABV), hopped with Mosaic, Calypso, El Dorado and Vic’s Secret, on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Catawba Brewing Co. taps a German-style Bock (5.5 percent ABV) on Thursday, Sept. 21, at all its locations. The deep mahogany lager resembles a Märzen, but derives greater complexity from five specialty European malts. Friday, Sept. 22, brings Barrel-Aged King Don's Pumpkin Ale (6.5 percent ABV), which spent 12 months in Smooth Ambler bourbon barrels, and Chocolate Peanut Butter Stout (5.7 percent ABV), which was aged on whole, roasted WNC peanuts and crushed cacao beans from a local South Slope chocolate factory.

Special events