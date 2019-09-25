Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Sept. 24-30

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Bottle and can releases
- Zebulon Artisan Ales releases Ameuze (for Miles Davis) (6.8% ABV) on Friday, Sept. 27. The blend of select one, two and three-year-old barrel-aged sour beers was fermented with 100% coolship-sourced wild culture from the Asheville air and brewed with 100% local malt and raw wheat — and is therefore described as “a pure example of the Asheville ‘terroir.’” The “American Geuze” will be available in 500 milliliter bottles for $17 each (limit four per person) and on draft.
- Burial Beer Co. has three new releases on Friday, Sept. 27. A Brutal Departure Nonetheless Imperial Stout with Cocoa Nibs, Vanilla Bean and Freshly-Baked Pretzels (14% ABV) will be available in 500 milliliter bottles for $18, exclusively at the taproom; Disciples of Agony DIPA (8.3% ABV), made with lactose and double dry-hopped with Galaxy, Citra, Sabro and Simcoe, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $18, exclusively at the taproom; and Lords of the Roost IPA (6.5% ABV), brewed in collaboration with Livermore, Calif.’s Altamont Beer Works and double dry-hopped with Cashmere, Nelson and Galaxy, plus a small dose of Mosaic, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $16 and will see distribution.
- Archetype Brewing rereleases Nameless Light Brett IPA (6.1 % ABV) in 500 milliliter bottles ($9 each) and on draft at both of its taprooms on Friday, Sept. 27.
Small-batch beers and ciders
- Highland Brewing Co. is currently pouring Parkway Traffic (4.8% ABV), a toasty brown ale.
- In addition to its aforementioned packaged releases also being available on draft the day of their release, Burial is currently pouring Catacombs of Righteousness Porter with Orange Zest (5.8% ABV); Asymmetrical Anguish Mild Ale with Coffee Bean (3.3% ABV); and A Moment for Introspection Brett Pale Ale (5% ABV). And on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019’s final brewing of Bolo Coconut Brown (5.6% ABV) will be celebrated with a Bolo Six Ways event, featuring the original version and five editions featuring various adjuncts. Similar to the annual Skillet Six Ways event during AVL Beer Week, flights will be available, as well as individual pours.
- Catawba Brewing Co. taps a Märzen on Thursday, Sept. 26, at all four of its locations. $1 per pint sold over the next four weeks will be donated to NC BHA, which “seeks to ensure North America’s outdoor heritage of hunting and fishing in a natural setting, through education and work on behalf of wild public lands and waters.”
- Thirsty Monk Brewery taps Trail Monk IPA (7.5% ABV), brewed with five hop varieties, plus orange peel and zest, on Friday, Sept. 27, at its downtown and Biltmore Park locations.
- Sweeten Creek Brewing releases a Coffee Porter, brewed in collaboration with Dynamite Roasting Co., on Friday, Sept. 27.
