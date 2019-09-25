Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Sept. 24-30

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Zebulon Artisan Ales releases Ameuze (for Miles Davis) (6.8% ABV) on Friday, Sept. 27. The blend of select one, two and three-year-old barrel-aged sour beers was fermented with 100% coolship-sourced wild culture from the Asheville air and brewed with 100% local malt and raw wheat — and is therefore described as “a pure example of the Asheville ‘terroir.’” The “American Geuze” will be available in 500 milliliter bottles for $17 each (limit four per person) and on draft.

Burial Beer Co. has three new releases on Friday, Sept. 27. A Brutal Departure Nonetheless Imperial Stout with Cocoa Nibs, Vanilla Bean and Freshly-Baked Pretzels (14% ABV) will be available in 500 milliliter bottles for $18, exclusively at the taproom; Disciples of Agony DIPA (8.3% ABV), made with lactose and double dry-hopped with Galaxy, Citra, Sabro and Simcoe, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $18, exclusively at the taproom; and Lords of the Roost IPA (6.5% ABV), brewed in collaboration with Livermore, Calif.'s Altamont Beer Works and double dry-hopped with Cashmere, Nelson and Galaxy, plus a small dose of Mosaic, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $16 and will see distribution.

Archetype Brewing rereleases Nameless Light Brett IPA (6.1 % ABV) in 500 milliliter bottles ($9 each) and on draft at both of its taprooms on Friday, Sept. 27.

Small-batch beers and ciders