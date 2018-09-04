Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Sept. 4-10

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

On Saturday, Sept. 8, at noon, Hi-Wire Brewing releases an extremely small amount of Hazy&Juicy&Hoppy&Fresh IPA in four-packs of 16 ounce cans and on draft at both its locations. Set hazy flights with all three versions of the beer, plus Lo-Pitch Juicy IPA, will be available for $12. Four-packs of this re-released version 1.0 will be $15 while supplies last and Hi-Wire plans to have the other two versions also available for purchase in the same size cans for the same price. The beer will not see distribution.

Small-batch beers and ciders

On Tuesday, Sept. 4, Oskar Blues Brewery taps Did I Stutter? Tropical Milkshake IPA .

an homage to Gildenbier, a classic style rarely seen outside of Belgian monasteries, arrives Wednesday, Sept. 5. It will be followed the next day by Waves Crash Upon Us Pale Ale with Brettanomyces (5.5 percent ABV), a tropically fruity pale hopped with Cashmere and Belma and fermented with a house blend of 100 percent Brettanomyces.

, a brut IPA brewed with El Dorado and Amarillo hops and champagne yeast. Sweeten Creek Brewing taps “Scarlet Begonias” Belgian-style Amber Ale on Friday, Sept. 7, at 4 p.m. The beer is brewed with cherries and aged with bourbon oak chips.

Special events