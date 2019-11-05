Small bites: Perspective Café by Food Experience opens in Asheville Art Museum

For more than a decade, Tony Franco and Matthew Macon have operated Food Experience, a local catering business. Though the idea of opening a daily brick-and-mortar restaurant was appealing, says Macon, the right location never presented itself. Until, that is, the two were offered a space inside the newly renovated Asheville Art Museum, which hosts its ribbon-cutting Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 1 p.m.

Surrounded almost entirely by glass, Perspective Café by Food Experience overlooks a sculpture terrace with panoramic views of the south.

The café’s menu includes a mix of small plates and snacks, as well as sandwiches, paninis, salads, soups and sweets. A locally sourced charcuterie board includes cheeses from Looking Glass Creamery and Three Graces Dairy, meats from Hickory Nut Gap Farm and The Chop Shop, crostini from City Bakery and condiments from Lusty Monk Mustard. Plates are generally in the $6-$15 range, and museum members receive a 10% discount on all food items.

Wine, beer and a limited bar selection are also available, and PennyCup Coffee Co. is supplying the café with a special brew. Patrons are invited to bring their beverages onto the rooftop sculpture garden.

With a rotating selection of artwork displayed inside the eatery, Macon sees Perspective Café by Food Experience as an extension of the museum’s main exhibits. “It’s really about coming and settling in and reflecting on everything you’ve seen,” he notes. “We want people to relax and enjoy the experience and take their time.”

Perspective Café by Food Experience is inside the Asheville Art Museum, 2 S. Pack Square. Hours correspond with those of the museum. For details, visit avl.mx/6od.

FED Talks: Made in Asheville

The founders of Roots Hummus, Looking Glass Creamery, Firewalker Hot Sauce, Postre Caramels and Munki Food Co. will share their personal and professional trials and tribulations at the latest FED Talks: Made in Asheville on Thursday, Nov. 7. Samples will be provided. Tickets are $15.

The event runs 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Rhubarb, 7 S.W. N. Pack Square. For tickets, visit avl.mx/6o4.

Thanksgiving tasting

Metro Wines will host its inaugural Thanksgiving Tasting and Customer2Customer Arts and Crafts Show on Saturday, Nov. 9. According to a press release, “shoppers can enjoy versatile wines that would be perfect for the Thanksgiving holidays while strolling the store and meeting the artists.”

The event runs noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Metro Wines, 169 Charlotte St. To learn more, visit avl.mx/6ob.

Asheville Drag Brunch season finale

On Sunday, Nov. 10, Asheville Drag Brunch will host its final 2019 event at Banks Ave. AUX Bar will provide the food. The season finale is a fundraiser for the six nonprofits the organization sponsored this year: Blue Ridge Pride Center, Youth OUTright, BeLoved Asheville, Tranzmission, Our VOICE and Beer City Sisters, Abbey of All Souls. Tickets are $25.

Brunch runs 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Banks Ave., 32 Banks Ave. For tickets, visit avl.mx/6o5.

Asheville Mac Attack

The Barrelhouse, HomeGrown, The Lobster Trap and Laughing Seed are just a few of the local restaurants competing in the Asheville Mac Attack competition on Sunday, Nov. 10. Produced by All American Food Fights as a fundraiser for Asheville Music School, the event will include live music, drink specials and samples of macaroni and cheese for purchase. General admission is $8 in advance or $12 at the door. VIP tickets are $45 and include free samples of macaroni and cheese and unlimited beer. Children ages 10 and younger enter free.

The competition runs 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Salvage Station, 468 Riverside Drive. For tickets, visit avl.mx/6o6.

Thanksgiving pies

Baked Pie Co. is now taking pre-orders for Thanksgiving pies. The company has 15 flavors to choose from, including honey pecan, chocolate bourbon pecan and pumpkin. The deadline to order is Tuesday, Nov. 12.

Baked Pie Co. is at 4 Long Shoals Road, Arden, and 50 N. Merrimon Ave., Woodfin. To pre-order a pie, visit avl.mx/6oe.

Food Waste Solutions Summit

Bringing together local businesses, organizations and university leaders, the second Food Waste Solutions Summit takes place Thursday, Nov. 14. Along with local participants, this year’s gathering will feature Barbara Alfano of the Southeast regional office of the Environmental Protection Agency and Jonathan Bloom, author of the book American Wasteland. Preregistration is required to attend the free event.

The summit runs 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at UNC Asheville Reuter Center, 1 University Heights. To register, visit avl.mx/6oa.

Holiday turkey drive

MANNA FoodBank will accept donations of frozen turkeys for its annual holiday turkey drive through Friday, Nov. 15. “We want families across our 16 counties to be able to celebrate the holiday with the rest of the community, and with that hope in mind, we are looking for the community to step up and help us eliminate one more worry for families about how they will fill their own holiday tables,” the organization states on its website.

Donations are accepted Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at MANNA FoodBank, 627 Swannanoa River Road. To learn more, visit avl.mx/6oc.

Sweet Cheesus at Sweeten Creek Brewing

Sweet Cheesus food truck owners Jodi Kuller and Moriah Tuck recently took over the kitchen at Sweeten Creek Brewing in South Asheville. The restaurant specializes in raclette, a cheese that is melted and served over various foods. Along with its new brick-and-mortar site, the company will continue running its food truck and catering operations.

The new Sweet Cheesus location is at 1127 Sweeten Creek Road. For hours and other details, visit avl.mx/6n7.