Smart Bets: Knuckle Deep BBQ Fest

Posted on by Kay West

Since 2007, the Knuckle Deep BBQ Fest has been a good-natured competition in the River Arts District pitting teams against one another for smoked meat supremacy. Traditionally, donations from guests who pigged out on the smoked chicken, pork and beef went to a nonprofit chosen by organizers. With its usual location — Wedge at Foundation on Foundy Street — destroyed by flooding, co-founder Brent Campbell and his committee did a catastrophe pivot, and this year’s festival will take place noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Devil’s Foot Beverage Co.’s The Mule taproom. Sixteen teams will set up the night before to cook for the event, but Campbell says they’re skipping the competition. “Our goal this year is to just feed people and say thank you to everyone who has supported this event in the past.” Admission is free, but donations are strongly encouraged; proceeds will be distributed to Resources for Resilience, Holiday Wishes for Foster Youth and several longtime sponsors of the festival whose businesses were severely impacted by Helene. Adult and nonalcoholic drinks will be for sale, and there will be live music. avl.mx/alv. Image courtesy of Brent Campbell

