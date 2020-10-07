Warren Wilson College Farm expands its meat sales outlets

Posted on by Kay West
HOG HEAVEN: All Warren Wilson College Farm animals are born and pasture-raised on the campus farm and cared for by students. Photo by Sienna Wire

As autumn settles into Western North Carolina, people dedicated to eating seasonally revel in the arrival of kale, collard greens, head lettuce, winter squash and an abundance of apples at local tailgate markets. This fall, a new relationship between Warren Wilson College Farm and the ASAP Farmers Market also gives meat-loving shoppers a seasonal reason to rejoice.

The college has traditionally sold the pasture-raised pork, beef and lamb its teaching farm produces through spring and fall bulk meat sales, which have operated old-school for many years. Customers select products on a printed form — beef and pork quarters, a lamb half, boxes of 10 1-pound packages of ground beef or breakfast sausage, for instance — mail it in with a check and pick orders up at the farm on a designated day.

Warren Wilson’s new presence at the ASAP Farmers Market at A-B Tech on Saturday mornings gives shoppers a more regularly accessible outlet for stocking up on its fresh meat offerings. “We do almost all our beef processing and lamb processing in the fall, so this is really beef and lamb season for us,” says Blair Thompson, farm manager at Warren Wilson College. Pork, he adds, is more of a year-round product, but all the farm’s meat will be processed by late December and sold into spring.

ASAP Farmers Market Manager Kate Hanford connected with Warren Wilson while reaching out recently to area farms with the goal of increasing the market’s meat selection. Hickory Nut Gap Farm Director Asher Wright, who had been farm manager at Warren Wilson until 2018, pointed Hanford to the college farm. “Their standards are very much in line with what we are committed to bring to the market,” she says. “It’s a great program, and we love that the students come to the market and work the booth.”

The Warren Wilson College Farm also recently added an online sales platform where customers can preorder retail-sized, individually packaged items for pickup at the ASAP market. “It has made it a lot more streamlined for us,” says Thompson. “Since we can’t have outside folks on campus right now, the new platform and having a physical presence at the market is a great way to keep and grow sales.”

Additionally, the farm now includes Benton-cured bacon in its product line. “We will take our pork bellies to them in Townsend, Tenn., and they will custom cure our pork for us under their USDA label,” Thompson explains, referring to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Benton-cured country hams will also be available from Warren Wilson later this year or in early 2021.

While the college is proud of the meat it produces, “The bottom line for us is getting new farmers and new land managers trained up,” says Thompson. “This is a way to support that mission.”

An order form for Warren Wilson’s traditional fall meat sale is available at avl.mx/8ey. Deadline is Friday, Nov. 6; pickup is Friday, Nov. 14. To order online for pickup at the ASAP Farmers Market, visit avl.mx/8ex.

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Kay West
Kay West was a freelance journalist in Nashville for more than 30 years, contributing writer for the Nashville Scene, StyleBlueprint Nashville, Nashville correspondent for People magazine, author of five books and mother of two happily launched grown-up kids. To kick off 2019 she put Tennessee in her rear view mirror, drove into the mountains of WNC, settled in West Asheville and appreciates that writing offers the opportunity to explore and learn her new home. She looks forward to hiking trails, biking greenways, canoeing rivers, sampling local beer and cheering the Asheville Tourists.
View all posts by Kay West →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.