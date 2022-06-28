What’s new in food: Asheville’s past meets future at Eldr

Eldr, a new casual dining restaurant, recently opened in historic Grovewood Village, next door to The Omni Grove Park Inn.

“With such great food in Asheville and all the award-winning restaurants downtown, Eldr is seeking to add a respite that matches that level of food quality in the quiet and bucolic Grovewood Village,” says co-owner Carson Lucci.

Along with offering farm-to-table menu items, Eldr will also focus on “hyperseasonal” dishes, thanks to chef Eric Burleson’s “relationships with local farmers and his understanding of the interplay between ingredients,” Lucci notes.

Fans of Asheville’s food scene likely recognize both Lucci’s and Burleson’s names — the pair previously ran the former Over Easy Café in downtown. In opening Eldr, the two are joined by Heather and Jim Cassidy, of Pulp + Sprout and All Day Darling fame.

Eldr (the Old Norse word for fire) offers dine-in and to-go options for every meal of the day. Breakfast highlights include wheatberry porridge, eggs Benedict and hotcakes. Lunch options include salads, sandwiches and burgers. And dinner standouts include snapper crudo, bone in pork chop schnitzel and dry aged New York strip steak.

The restaurant will also feature a rotating selection of natural wine, craft coffee and cocktails.

“Grovewood Village is a hidden gem in Asheville,” says Lucci. “It is a beautiful setting steeped in history featuring gardens, galleries, museums and plenty of parking.”

Eldr, 111 Grovewood Road, is open seven days a week with indoor and outdoor seating. For additional information, including hours and reservations, visit avl.mx/bp1.

New Belgium takes Pride

New Belgium Brewing Co. recently launched a Poured for All Initiative seeking to uplift and support LGBTQ+ communities through the development of new inclusivity training.

In a press release, Courtney Simmons, New Belgium’s director of diversity, equity and inclusion, states: “For more than 30 years, New Belgium has invested deeply in co-worker and community well-being, seeking to be intentional about hearing our most underrepresented perspectives. … But we have work to do in scrutinizing whether all the spaces we drink beer are truly welcoming for members of marginalized groups. This initiative is about putting our resources to work in fostering more welcoming bars and restaurants across the country with the lowest possible barriers to access.”

In addition to the new initiative, New Belgium has pledged all proceeds of its recently rereleased Biere de Queer ale to benefit LGBTQ+ organizations in Asheville, Fort Collins Colo., and San Francisco.

New Belgium Brewing Co. is at 21 Craven St. For more information on this latest initiative, visit avl.mx/boy.

Far from vanilla

July 1 marks both National Creative Ice Cream Day and the beginning of The Hop’s weeklong creative ice cream celebration, promising the return of funky fan favorites and the introduction of new, unexpected frozen creations.

“We’re aiming to do something that’s brand new or utilize ingredients typically seen as abnormal for ice cream,” says Greg Garrison, who co-owns The Hop alongside his wife, Ashley.

New fun flavors and curious combinations will be unveiled each day through July 7, with both traditional dairy and vegan ice cream options available throughout the week. Blueberry kale, horchata rice milk, strawberry avocado sorbet and a brand-new chocolate ice cream with pistachios, dark cherry jam swirl and cardamon are among the confirmed creations.

Private caterer and chef Santiago Vargas, previously of the Out of the Blue Peruvian Cuisine food truck, will team with The Hop to create a sorbet made from chica morada (a classic Peruvian beverage). Highland Brewing Co.’s black mocha stout will also serve as a key ingredient in a new chocolate sauce used to top sundaes and fill the shop’s latest ice cream invention — volcano cones: a scoop of ice cream with a hole bored through the middle then filled with your choice of sauce.

For store locations and times, visit avl.mx/auf.

Mother Earth Food expands delivery services

Mother Earth Food, the family-owned grocery home delivery service featuring local organic food from farmers and food artisans across Western North Carolina, has announced an expansion of its delivery area. Residents of Fairview will now have greater access to Mother Earth’s locally raised and produced foods thanks to a new drop spot location at Turgua Brewing.

“We’re happy to expand Mother Earth Food’s delivery service to meet the needs of the Fairview residents with this new drop spot location,” says Simcha Weinstein, Mother Earth Food director of marketing, in a press release announcing the expansion. “We hope our Fairview customers will appreciate the convenience of picking up at this location. Mother Earth Food’s delivery service reduces food miles, reduces energy usage and reduces food waste.”

Turgua Brewing is at 3131 Cane Creek Road, Fairview. Residents may place orders at avl.mx/box for pickup Thursdays, 3-6 p.m.

Cookie company heads south

The Brooklyn-based cookie company Legally Addictive Foods, in conjunction with the Economic Development Coalition for Asheville-Buncombe County and the Economic Development Partnership for North Carolina, has announced plans to move its manufacturing operations to Asheville.

A local hiring initiative will begin in July as the company invests in tenant improvements, machinery and equipment that will help create a stream of new jobs across three years.

“Relocating to Asheville will give us an incredible geographic advantage since we will now be located within two shipping days of over 50% of the U.S. population,” says founder Laura Shafferman in a press release announcing the move. “We are truly inspired by both the business and creative communities in Asheville and are grateful to everyone who has already been so kind and welcoming to us.”

Legally Addictive Foods is currently carried in over 1,500 retailers and hotels across the globe.

“We are proud to welcome Legally Addictive Foods to the mountains,” says Brownie Newman, chairman of the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners, in the joint press release. “Beyond the immediate benefit of new jobs and community investment, this news strengthens our national reputation for creativity, entrepreneurship and craft manufacturing.”

Visit avl.mx/bo5 for more information.

French Broad flows to Atlanta

Craft chocolate company and certified B corporation French Broad Chocolates is set to open a new location within the Ponce City Market in Atlanta this fall. The expansion is the company’s first location outside Asheville since its launch in 2006.

“Opening at Ponce City Market has been a dream of ours for many years,” says co-founder Jael Skeffington in a joint press release with the Ponce City Market. “This is a huge milestone, and we are so thrilled to become a part of the amazing food community in Atlanta.”

When life gives you hops

Devil’s Foot Beverages and The Whale have joined forces to create a new spin on a summer classic. Effervescent, low-calorie and alcohol-free, Hop’d Lemonade is made from a traditional mix of organic lemons and cane sugar, complemented by a touch of South Carolina honey, then bittered with citra and azacca hops for a modern twist.

All locations of The Whale (Asheville, Greenville, S.C., and Charleston, S.C.) and the newly opened The Whale Outpost in Haw Creek are now stocking the collaboration.

For additional information, visit avl.mx/bp0.