What’s new in food: Openings and events in and around Asheville

Posted on by Kay West
WELCOME BACK: From left, Kidist Bishaw, Elizabeth Zewdneh amd Tebebe Workneh have fired up the injera griddle and reopened Addissae Ethiopian restaurant. Photo courtesy of Addissae

Halloween, Day of the Dead and Election 2020 are all on the calendar this week, and that’s a little scary. Not scary? Injera, waffle cones, bags ‘o candy, cocktails and Sunday supper.

Teff love

Ethiopian food fans who mourned the closing of downtown’s Addissae restaurant rejoiced at the news of its recent resurrection by new owners Tebebe Workneh, Elizabeth Zewdneh and Kidist Bishaw, friends of original owners Vicki Schomer and chef Neeraj Kebede. Currently offering takeout-only service daily 11 a.m-9 p.m., Workneh, Zewdneh and Bishaw intend to open the dining room for indoor seating soon.   48 Commerce St., avl.mx/8lf

Election Day scoop

Scream if you must, but no ice cream will be scooped at the Asheville Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shop on Tuesday, Nov. 3 — aka Election Day — to allow employees time to vote. Until then, customers can get election information and check their voter registration status in the shop, and with a pledge to vote, they can get a free upgrade to a freshly baked waffle cone just in time to fill it with the timely return of Justice ReMix’d, a mashup of cinnamon and chocolate ice creams, cinnamon bun dough and fudge brownie. A winning platform to be sure.  19 Haywood St.

Cúrate and La Bodega by Cúrate will also be closed on Election Day so employees can get to the polls and cast their votes.

In the spirits

Cultivated Cocktails is scaring up a Halloween-themed, all-ages event at its production facility. Spooks & Spirits will take place noon-10 p.m. Sat., Oct. 31, with distillery tours, pumpkin carving, candy bags for the kids and cocktails for the 21-and-older kids. Costumes are encouraged. 204 U.S. 74-Alt., avl.mx/8lt

What’s sup?

Avenue M executive chef Andrew McLeod continues to stir things up at the 10-year-old restaurant with the Sunday Supper Series, launched Oct. 25 and running through Nov. 15. He is joined by friend and former Husk Greenville chef Jon Buck in creating five-course, locally sourced dinners with beverages chosen by Avenue M co-owner and sommelier Ralph Lonow. But wait, there’s more: On Nov. 1, Gan Shan West chef Ray Hui joins in, and on Nov. 8, Rhubarb chef/owner John Fleer will be on deck. Tickets are $85 per person for limited, safely distanced seating. 828-350-81818 or avl.mx/8le

Kay West
Kay West was a freelance journalist in Nashville for more than 30 years, contributing writer for the Nashville Scene, StyleBlueprint Nashville, Nashville correspondent for People magazine, author of five books and mother of two happily launched grown-up kids. To kick off 2019 she put Tennessee in her rear view mirror, drove into the mountains of WNC, settled in West Asheville and appreciates that writing offers the opportunity to explore and learn her new home. She looks forward to hiking trails, biking greenways, canoeing rivers, sampling local beer and cheering the Asheville Tourists.
