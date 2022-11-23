Any Given Friday: WNC high school football still reigns supreme
Volume
29/ Issue
17
Cover Design Credit:Scott Southwick
Cover Photography Credit:Diana Gates Photography
arts
Four of a Kind: Chelsey Lee Gaddy on local theaterThe senior artistic director at Southern Appalachian Repertory Theatre discusses the local scene and the work being done for and about exceptional children.
Around Town: Flat Rock Playhouse presents ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’The Flat Rock Playhouse presents a live action take on "A Charlie Brown Christmas." Plus, local artists address housing crisis with Pack Square sculpture, singer-songwriter Andrew Wakefield releases a new…
food
What’s new in food: Vinnie’s Neighborhood Italian rolls out new lunch food truckVinnie's Neighborhood Italian introduces a new mobile lunch option. Plus: PIE.ZAA launches new food challenge; Orale’s Bar & Grill announces plans to open on Fairview Road; and more!
news
Local entrepreneurs pitch business plans during annual Mountain RaiseThis year, seven companies were ready to pitch. Xpress takes a look at them all.
Culture war comes to Asheville school boardTwo people speaking during public comment revealed brewing tensions around critical race theory and sexuality education in the Asheville City Schools district.
$2.5M city grant approved for 153-unit East Asheville complexWith a unanimous vote during their Nov. 15 meeting, Asheville City Council members approved their fourth land use incentive grant of 2022. The award to South Carolina-based Orange Capital Advisors…
Buncombe tests and tweaks Code Purple planAs presented to the county Board of Commissioners Nov. 15 by Jennifer Teague, Buncombe’s aging and adult services program manager, the Asheville-Buncombe County Homeless Coalition called the first Code Purple…