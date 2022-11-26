Letter: Alcohol sales could fund sidewalk repairs

[Regarding “Council Approves Close the GAP Plan,” Nov. 2, Xpress, as mentioned in the Nov. 9 Xpress newsletter:] “The city would need more than $100 million to make recommended improvements to comply with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act alone.”

A Nov. 9 Asheville Citizen Times article [“Asheville ABC Revenues Spike 30% in FY22; What Is Driving Increased Sales?”] details:

“ABC Revenues for the City of Asheville:

FY19: $2,568,132.21

FY20: $2,422,956.17

FY21: $2,773,557.90

FY22: $3,597,925.12”

and

“Overall Asheville ABC sales:

FY20: $39.9 million

FY21: $44.5 million

FY22: $50.3 million”

There’s an info nugget about our civic priorities.

To what fund does all that money go?

Even $3.6 million per year would go a long way toward infrastructure. $50.3 million would take care of the ADA requirement in two.

— Cathryn McLeod

Asheville

Editor’s note: City of Asheville spokesperson Kim Miller confirms that the city’s share of ABC revenues go into the city’s general fund. According to the state ABC Commission’s website (avl.mx/c6m), Asheville receives 75% of the Asheville ABC’s Board’s net profits, with Buncombe County receiving 25%. The state also gets a cut of ABC stores’ revenues, as laid out in North Carolina’s General Statutes, G.S. 18B-805 (avl.mx/c6n).