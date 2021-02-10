Backlash Blues: Exploring the Nina Simone-Langston Hughes connection

Jazz artist Nina Simone — who was born in Tryon and educated at Asheville's Allen High School — kept up a lively correspondence with poet Langston Hughes in the 1960s. New research is uncovering more information about the artistic exchange.

  • Buncombe receives new property values

    -by Daniel Walton
    While the median sales ratio for the county overall increased by roughly 18% the rise was not evenly distributed. Urban areas such as Central Asheville and Southside generally saw larger…

  • ACS transparency issues cloud school sale discussion

    -by Daniel Walton
    Gene Freeman, Asheville City Schools superintendent, gave contradictory statements regarding the potential sale of Asheville Primary School at several meetings over recent months. Xpress has also experienced delays in obtaining…

  • Buncombe boards highlight development pressures

    -by Daniel Walton
    Presentations by the Buncombe County Board of Adjustment and Planning Board, both delivered to the county Board of Commissioners on Feb. 2, emphasized the need for changes in how the…