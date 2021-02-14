Letter: Thank you, COVID-19 relief team

So much seems off in the world right now that I want to acknowledge something going in a good direction with a heartfelt “thank you” to the entire Buncombe COVID relief team.

From the web managers and call center agents, to the meeters and greeters, the registration folks, the people administering vaccines, the supervising physicians and all the other folks involved in implementing and managing this effort at A-B Tech and Reynolds High School, you are showing the rest of the country how to effectively run a mass vaccination program that serves many hundreds of people every day.

From published reports and conversations with friends elsewhere, you definitely rolled out Buncombe County’s program well ahead of other areas in the country in terms of shots in the arm. That means our community will be able to save more lives and get back on its feet faster down the road as well.

As of [Feb. 1], the county has lost 263 people to this pandemic. We will lose more before this letter is published. The lives of the families and friends they leave behind are forever transformed. There is no Normal. We are all Covidweary. But your efforts — coupled with a continuing commitment by everyone else to mask up, wash up and keep themselves and others safe — will hopefully turn the tide.

So take a bow, all of you, for a job well done so far and please keep up the good work!

— Mike Breck

Asheville