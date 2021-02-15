Letter: Repurposing monument would offer chance for learning, growth

I am writing in response to Sandra Kilgore’s thoughtful opinion piece, “Full Circle: Can Repurposing the Vance Monument Help Heal the Divide in Asheville?” [Jan. 27, Xpress]. Kilgore makes excellent and well-supported points in regard to the Vance Monument, many of which I find myself in agreement with.

Having lived in New Orleans, I am familiar with the disillusionment and consequent division citizens face when confronted with the loss of a landmark that has been ingrained into their identities.

Many people, like myself, have come to the shameful realization that landmarks they previously regarded as little more than references for street directions or the quirky eccentricities of past citizens are actually symbols of pain and oppression to others.

While I understand the desire to dispense with the cause of the pain by getting rid of the monument, I agree with Ms. Kilgore’s point about the advantages of repurposing the Vance Monument.

We study history in order to learn from mistakes. When something is gone, we tend to forget, but when we have reminders around us, we are more likely to remember the lesson to be learned.

The Vance Monument has been a part of the history of Asheville since 1898 and over that time has acquired many more layers of history than the memory of the avowed racist and white supremacist Zebulon Vance. Ms. Kilgore provides strong examples of this, including the positive symbolism of an obelisk and the probable construction of the monument by men of color.

The repurposing of the Vance Monument would present an opportunity, not only for learning, but also to add yet another layer to the history and growth of this community.

As Sandra Kilgore states, the repurposed monument could “provide a new narrative” toward a much-needed unification.

— Karen Burt Coker

Asheville