Black art matters: local creatives seeking lasting change
Volume
27/ Issue
44
Cover Design Credit:Scott Southwick
Cover Photography Credit:Cindy Kunst
A year on from Asheville’s Black Lives Matter protests, local artists assess how the city’s cultural scene has — and has not — continued to engage with issues of racial justice and promote talent of color.
arts
Kristy Tolley mixes local and visitor perspectives in new Asheville guidebookThe travel writer and longtime Asheville devotee discusses narrowing down her list of 100 local activities for a new publication.
Around Town: Augmented reality art exhibit comes to the RADAugmented reality art exhibit Living Images comes to the RAD; plus theater, a festival, a photography show and more.
food
Restaurant industry veterans reassess career choices post-pandemicDuring their pandemic downtime, many jobless food and beverage workers, supported by robust unemployment benefits, re-examined their choice of profession. Long-acknowledged industry downsides exacerbated by the pandemic prompted some to…
What’s new in food: Green acres, green students and a Baby Bull on the looseThe city of Asheville has farmland available in East Asheville for local growers, plus Growing Minds revamps its website, Baby Bull opens in the old Broth Lab space, Well-Bred Bakery…
news
School board saves Asheville Primary, reverses pre-K plansThe potential closure and sale of the APS campus had drawn intense community pushback since being initially recommended as a cost-saving measure by Superintendent Gene Freeman on Dec. 7.
Council seeks clarity on proposed budget, potential tax hikeA public hearing on the proposed budget will take place on Tuesday, June 8, during the regularly scheduled Council meeting. The final vote on whether to adopt the budget will…
BCTDA plans $15M in marketing for 2021-22The TDA would spend at least $10.6 million on advertising buys, an 8% increase over its last pre-pandemic fiscal year. Just over $3 million would go toward the production of…