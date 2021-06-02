Black art matters: local creatives seeking lasting change

Volume
27
/ Issue
44
June 2, 2021

ONLINE VERSION

Cover Design Credit:

Scott Southwick

Cover Photography Credit:

Cindy Kunst
A year on from Asheville’s Black Lives Matter protests, local artists assess how the city’s cultural scene has — and has not — continued to engage with issues of racial justice and promote talent of color.

arts

food

news