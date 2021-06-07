Letter: Charlotte Street project opposition sounds familiar

While I am not in favor of this particular project — I do feel the native homes are worth preserving — the problem is the same forces rallying to oppose this are the same folks who oppose every new development.

The CVS pharmacy on Merrimon Avenue would “destroy the neighborhood.” It didn’t. The condominiums behind the post office up the street would “destroy the neighborhood.” It didn’t. “The (fill in the blank) is the right project, but not for this location.” On and on. They would rather see the Fuddruckers parking lot and building sit empty before they’ll give us the gift of their approval for something to replace it.

I also find it hypocritical how the same progressives who (in my opinion rightly) oppose a southern border wall want to build walls around Asheville. Not physical walls, but the unwelcoming attitude they extoll makes their message clear. “Don’t move here. We did, and we have our homes, but we will surely deny others the same.”

— James Cassara

Asheville