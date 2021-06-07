I have been coming to Asheville since I was 7 years old, ending in moving here in 1995. Sad as it is that people want to move here but have no place to stay, it should not be a problem for those of us who have already invested in this city and who live here.
The overdevelopment of the city is demeaning the properties and the lifestyle that those of us who live here already own. So my question is: Why do we have to accommodate more and more people who want to live here? When do we get to the point that we say, “No more space available”? I think that saying this is just fine. Every hotel does it, every resort; even property development companies have to put a closure to their offerings when they are sold out.
Asheville is “sold out,” so go somewhere else to live. There are other places, and I don’t know why we have to coddle everybody who wants to live here, destroying the very essence of why anybody wishes to live here.
It is past time that the greedy developers of the world go somewhere else to hawk their wares. They have already done enough damage to Asheville! If this trend continues, we are going to end up being a junk town where nobody wants to live.
Just say, “No,” and save Asheville!
— M. Branch
Asheville
6 thoughts on “Letter: Asheville is ‘sold out’”
Well I can understand your concern, telling the world that Asheville is sold out is not a solution. Population is rising everywhere in the world including the United states. Overly dense areas like New York and LA are finding residents wanting to go somewhere less crowded. If enough of them do that, and they all come to Asheville then we’ll be just like them with regards to overcrowding. However, people have to have a place to live and closing our doors is not going to help the problem of population growth and lack of affordable housing. Plus it’s just not practical. We will have owners here who need to sell and move. People will either move laterally from one part of town to another or they will move in from another town and take those places. What we could honestly use more of is some high density development that allows for affordable housing for the folks who’ve been here a long time and are struggling to find a home outside of a rental situation.
Based on the author’s dates, it’s clear that 25 years is the cutoff for being able to consider yourself a local, with all the attendant rights to the property of others that status confers.
You should buy every property that you don’t want someone to build on then you have the right to not build any houses on it.
Don’t fret, it won’t last very long.
We’re on a 20-30 year timetable for end of affordable fossil fuel. (Actually, it has already started, you just wouldn’t know it from the price of gasoline).
Then the growth goes in reverse.
In 50 years if the world survives, we’ll all be living much simpler but harder existences.
All that will do is cause prices for existing homes to increase significantly. Think San Francisco without the huge salaries.
“Why do we have to accommodate more and more people who want to live here? When do we get to the point that we say, “No more space available”? ”
In other words, there should be a law against what you did. It was OK for you to move here but not for anyone else.
I realize that this is a mentality that many here have, but it is an attitude that is usually expressed less bluntly, so I guess the letter writer gets some credit for dispensing with the subtlety and being honest by going into full throttle arrogance.
Than again, maybe the letter is satire.