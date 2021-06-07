Letter: Asheville is ‘sold out’

I have been coming to Asheville since I was 7 years old, ending in moving here in 1995. Sad as it is that people want to move here but have no place to stay, it should not be a problem for those of us who have already invested in this city and who live here.

The overdevelopment of the city is demeaning the properties and the lifestyle that those of us who live here already own. So my question is: Why do we have to accommodate more and more people who want to live here? When do we get to the point that we say, “No more space available”? I think that saying this is just fine. Every hotel does it, every resort; even property development companies have to put a closure to their offerings when they are sold out.

Asheville is “sold out,” so go somewhere else to live. There are other places, and I don’t know why we have to coddle everybody who wants to live here, destroying the very essence of why anybody wishes to live here.

It is past time that the greedy developers of the world go somewhere else to hawk their wares. They have already done enough damage to Asheville! If this trend continues, we are going to end up being a junk town where nobody wants to live.

Just say, “No,” and save Asheville!

— M. Branch

Asheville