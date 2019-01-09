Culinary Climbers: Asheville chefs move up

Asheville’s restaurant scene has helped incubate the careers of countless accomplished chefs, some of whom have opened their own prominent eateries in Western North Carolina. Others have moved on to find success and national acclaim in larger cities.

  • Asheville chefs craft success at home and away

    -by Brett Shaw
    Four young chefs who got their start in Asheville culinary programs have achieved early success on both the local and national level.

  • Small bites: Ciao Asheville

    -by Thomas Calder
    Ciao Asheville: An Italian Cultural Forum launches on Wednesday, Jan. 16 at Metro Wines. Also: A Taste of Italy; Harvesting for the Community; Modernist Cuisine and more in this week's…

  • Screen scene: Local film news

    -by Edwin Arnaudin
    BMCM+AC concludes its Jacob Lawrence exhibition with a trio of short documentaries, the Weaverville library screens an Australian western and more.

