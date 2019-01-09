Culinary Climbers: Asheville chefs move up
Volume
25/ Issue
25
Cover Design Credit:Scott Southwick
Asheville’s restaurant scene has helped incubate the careers of countless accomplished chefs, some of whom have opened their own prominent eateries in Western North Carolina. Others have moved on to find success and national acclaim in larger cities.
arts
Tuareg guitar hero Mdou Moctar returns to AshevilleAs a young musician, Moctar was heavily influenced by Tuareg folk music, called “takamba,” but he also fell in love with the wild guitar mastery of Eddie Van Halen.
Smart Bets: Helen MoneyAlison Chesley brings her experimental solo cello project to The Mothlight on Jan. 15.
Smart Bets: Sam BushThe mandolin master and his band play Isis on Jan. 13.
food
Asheville chefs craft success at home and awayFour young chefs who got their start in Asheville culinary programs have achieved early success on both the local and national level.
Small bites: Ciao AshevilleCiao Asheville: An Italian Cultural Forum launches on Wednesday, Jan. 16 at Metro Wines. Also: A Taste of Italy; Harvesting for the Community; Modernist Cuisine and more in this week's…
movies
Screen scene: Local film newsBMCM+AC concludes its Jacob Lawrence exhibition with a trio of short documentaries, the Weaverville library screens an Australian western and more.
news
Wanda Greene reaches plea deal, settles with Buncombe CountyFormer Buncombe County Manager Wanda Greene has reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors and a settlement with the county.