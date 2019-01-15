Letter: Meadows should focus on WNC flooding

Congressman Mark Meadows has been all over the news recently as the head cheerleader for President Trump’s government shutdown dispute over the border wall/slat fence/bead curtain. During this period of time, Western North Carolina and other areas in the state have been subjected to some serious and repeated flooding issues, which have severely affected both citizens and businesses.

In many locations here in Asheville, the same areas get flooded every time there is heavy rainfall, and this happens in those locations year after year. The same thing happens all over the state.

Strangely enough, I never seem to hear [Meadows] say anything about this being a big problem, and I definitely have not seen either [him] or [his] fellow North Carolina Republican conservatives in Washington doing anything at all to remedy this in order to keep constant and severe flooding from putting the lives of [his] constituents and their homes and businesses in harm’s way.

Anyway, if [he] and [his] fellow North Carolina Republican politicians and President Trump ever get around to opening our federal government again, I hope [he] will consider doing something about the repeated flooding problems which put the lives of us here in North Carolina in danger year after year.

— John Penley

Asheville

Editor’s note: Xpress contacted Meadows’ spokesman but did not receive a response by press time.