Letter: Make our voices heard about gerrymandering

The map of our gerrymandered congressional district is nearly blatant to the point of satire, if the crude siphoning of half of Asheville into another, not exactly neighboring district didn’t rob us of our voice, fair governance and basic self-determination.
The people of Asheville overwhelmingly favor actual democracy, have little tolerance for discrimination and voter suppression, and favor leaving this beautiful region as a clean and healthy legacy for future generations. Many, in fact, are proud of North Carolina’s history of leadership in renewable energy and see a rededication to creating good-paying, high-tech jobs as a welcome step toward a true Climate City.
Unfortunately, the representation that this politically rigged maneuver has brought us is grievously antithetical to our modern Western Carolina values. And a hard core of power-grubbing autocrats based many miles away is fighting fair redistricting tooth and nail, all the way to the Supreme Court.
If we desire democratic rights for ourselves and our children, this is the very moment that we must shed our tendency of quiet civility and shout, collectively, loud enough that the court in Washington is aware that American citizens will accept nothing short of the legacy the Continental Congress intended for us after blood was shed for this nation’s freedom.
— Dale Davidson
Asheville
