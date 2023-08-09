Eye in the Sky: City surveillance takes flight
Volume
30/ Issue
2
Cover Design Credit:Scott Southwick
Cover Photography Credit:Asheville Police Department
The Asheville Police Department says drones can be a force multiplier for a department that is understaffed. But privacy experts caution citizens how this new technology has the potential to turn into widespread aerial surveillance.
arts
Around Town: Nerd Nite comes to townAsheville gets its very own Nerd Nite. Plus, Bettye LaVette headlines Cold Mountain Music Festival; a new local literary podcast; and more.
food
What’s new in food: Grush’s Cajun Dino Grill begins its new eraGrush's Cajun Dino Grill upgrades from pop-up to food truck. Also: Mudpuppies Sports and Sushi Bar opens in South Asheville; Bold Rock Hard Cider hosts Asheville Cat Weirdos benefit; brew…
news
Buncombe Schools can’t redraw electoral lines as mandatedHouse Bill 66, which was passed into law June 7, requires Buncombe County Schools to redraw its electoral districts based on population rather than traditional attendance zones, as they’ve done…
Buncombe Child Protective Services faces staffing crunch“Turnover, vacancies and an inability to fill the positions that we have available is leading to extremely high workloads, an inability to balance workloads and staff being more and more…
Asheville businesses feel the pain of tourism decline“Usually, it’s like someone flips a switch, and it’s game on,” said Will Gay, the owner of the Diamond Brand Outdoors shop on Biltmore Avenue, regarding the start of July,…