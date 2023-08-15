Letter: Legalized sports betting will feed addictions

[Regarding: “Money on the Line: What Will Legalized Sports Betting Mean for Western North Carolina?” July 5, Xpress:]

Personally, I wish this wasn’t true. I understand the concept of having fun playing the slots, etc., but I was personally affected by a gambling addict, and it destroyed our relationship.

I believe this will feed people’s addictions, as well as hook some more. Seems the state is more interested in revenue generated.

— Janet Rogers

Asheville