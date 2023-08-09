Development Roundup: Wilderness Ridge requests permit to build new condominiums in Hominy Valley

Buncombe County

Three projects requiring special-use permits are on the agenda at the Buncombe County Board of Adjustment meeting at noon Wednesday, Aug 9. The in-person meeting will be at the Board of Commissioners Chambers, 200 College St.

Information on how to attend and apply for comment can be found at avl.mx/anq. No email or voicemail comments will be accepted.

SPECIAL-USE PERMITS

Wilderness Ridge SUP (99999 Reeves Code Road, Lower Hominy Township)

Kevin Kurr of Asheville-based Wilderness Ridge LLC requests a special-use permit to build a Level 1 planned unit development on 60.66 acres. The development will consist of 75 condominium units across 35 buildings. Each condominium will be approximately 2,850 square feet total and will include a two-car garage. The 5.75 acres of heavily wooded common space will be maintained by a homeowners association.

Project documents are available at http://avl.mx/cvd.

South Asheville Storage SUP Expansion (3 Industrial Drive, Arden, 28704)

Page Campbell of Industrial Drive LLC requests a special-use permit to establish a planned unit development II for the addition of two new storage buildings to an existing self-storage facility. This will increase the storage facility’s capacity by 52 units and will be on 2.29 acres.

Project documents are available at http://avl.mx/cve.

IC Imagine Charter School Expansion SUP Revision (110 Champion Way and 41 McIntosh Road, Asheville 28806)

Avery Jones of IC Imagine Holdings LLC requests to revise a special-use permit on 46.12 acres for an addition to the existing charter school facility, the construction of new athletic facilities and the removal of a previously proposed retirement community. This revision will change the use of the site from the currently established planned unit development I to a planned unit development II. This is a revision to cases previously approved by the Board of Adjustment on Dec. 14, 2016, and Feb. 21, 2018.

Project documents are available at http://avl.mx/cvf.

City of Asheville

The public will be able to provide input on three zoning map amendments and two zoning text amendments at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, which will be in person at City Hall’s first-floor North Conference Room at 70 Court Plaza. A meeting of the same body to review the agenda, which is open to the public but does not allow public comment, will be at 4:30 p.m. in the fifth-floor Large Conference Room.

The Design Review Committee will meet virtually at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug 17, with an agenda review at 12:15 p.m. the same day. The agenda for that meeting was not available as of press time.

PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION

Residents may submit comments by email and voicemail until 24 hours before the meeting or make comments in person during the meeting itself. Instructions on how to attend and comment, as well as the full meeting agenda, are available at http://avl.mx/8b6.

Zoning Map Amendments

First Baptist Church

First Baptist Church and the YMCA of Asheville are requesting to conditionally rezone property at 1 Oak St. from Central Business District to Central Business District Expansion-Conditional Zone.

Pegasus Holdings LLC

Pegasus Holdings LLC is requesting to conditionally rezone the properties at 4 Grandview Place, 2 Grandview Place and 1177 Tunnel Road from Residential Single-Family High Density and Community Business I to Community Business I-Conditional Zone.

West Haywood Street Apartments

West Haywood Street Apartments LLC and BHH Asheville LLC are requesting to amend the conditional zoning ordinance (No. 4935) for property at 339, 343, and 357 W. Haywood St. to make changes to the site plan, number of dwelling units and the extent of the conditional zoning.

Zoning text amendments

The first zoning text amendment concerns updating Chapter 7 of the Unified Development Ordinance regarding the cottage development standards. The second amendment focuses on updating the standards for flag lots, also found in Chapter 7 of the Unified Development Ordinance. More information has not been provided as of press time.







