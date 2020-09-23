Farm Forward: Agricultural preservation efforts pay off
Volume
27/ Issue
8
Cover Design Credit:Scott Southwick
Cover Photography Credit:Getty Images
After 13 years, Buncombe County’s Farmland Protection Plan has yielded encouraging results, despite population growth and increased development. A 2020 reboot of the program aims to keep up with the current agricultural landscape.
arts
Record-pressing facility Citizen Vinyl opens in downtown AshevilleThe collaboratively envisioned vinyl-pressing facility, performance space, record store, craft cocktail bar and eatery opens Thursday, Oct. 8.
food
Asheville restaurants and food businesses are betting on the futureTasty Greens, GRIND, Morsel Cookie Co. and Leo's House of Thirst are among the many new food and beverage businesses opening this fall in Asheville.
news
Buncombe seeks input on $900K in COVID-19 spendingBuncombe County must submit a detailed application for up to $900,000 in federal grant funding that will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Rachel Nygaard, the county’s director of…
New book explores DuPont forest history“In Pisgah [National Forest] or the Smokies, it’s very difficult to know exactly who owned the land before it became public. With DuPont, it’s not,” explains author Danny Bernstein. “You…