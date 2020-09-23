Farm Forward: Agricultural preservation efforts pay off

Volume
27
/ Issue
8
September 23, 2020

ONLINE VERSION

Cover Design Credit:

Scott Southwick

Cover Photography Credit:

Getty Images
After 13 years, Buncombe County’s Farmland Protection Plan has yielded encouraging results, despite population growth and increased development. A 2020 reboot of the program aims to keep up with the current agricultural landscape.

arts

food

news

  • Buncombe seeks input on $900K in COVID-19 spending

    -by Daniel Walton
    Buncombe County must submit a detailed application for up to $900,000 in federal grant funding that will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Rachel Nygaard, the county’s director of…

  • New book explores DuPont forest history

    -by Daniel Walton
    “In Pisgah [National Forest] or the Smokies, it’s very difficult to know exactly who owned the land before it became public. With DuPont, it’s not,” explains author Danny Bernstein. “You…