Letter: Taxpayers’ money should go to help Black and white communities

City Council and county commissioners and mayor voted to spend $18,000 to build framework and wrap it in plastic to cover the Vance Monument until the [Vance Monument Task Force makes a recommendation] to decide when the Vance is coming down (maybe a couple of months).

And the mayor and her people (listed above) paying painters to paint the strip around the Vance, and then in a few months, it will be washed off, then the city (taxpayers’ money) is going to pay $2,600 a month for rental for the metal framework around the Vance.

The money should be going toward the Black and white communities. (Some white communities are suffering also.) We need to elect new Council and county commissioners who know how to spend our money in the right places, not to please someone who doesn’t like to look at the Vance.

Most people who went downtown didn’t even notice the Vance except for vacationers.

— Roy Heath
Asheville

Editor’s note: The Black Lives Matter street mural was funded via donations to the Asheville Area Arts Council, which continues to collect funds to maintain it, according to its website.

