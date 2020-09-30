Letter: Roney advocates to make city more equitable

Especially during a time when I feel there is so much potential for change and a chance for AVL to stop and change course, I am grateful and hopeful to have the opportunity to cast a vote for Kim Roney for Asheville City Council.

Kim’s campaign slogan, “Be ’Bout It Being Better,” is at the heart of how she shows up in community and who we, as a city, have the opportunity to have represent us.

Kim Roney deeply listens, centers and advocates with and for community members who have been underserved and consistently speaks up across issues to make our community more equitable and resilient. She has clearly laid out her position on reimagining public safety (kimroney4asheville.com) and stands in solidarity with the intergenerational leadership of Black Asheville Demands, calling for divestment from police and reinvestment in the Black community.

I voted last time for Kim Roney, and I will vote for her again because I trust her, how she participates in community and what she stands for. I trust who she is listening to and advocating for, and how she continues to hold herself accountable in and to community. I also trust that when elected, this is the person she will be for our community on City Council.

Having Kim Roney’s voice during the COVID pandemic and movement for racial justice has only made me feel more resolved and confident in voting for her. If you aren’t familiar with her, please check her out or take another look at her platform. I believe all of AVL would benefit from having Kim Roney on City Council. Vote Nov. 3, or during early voting Oct. 15-31.

— Kim Hunt

Asheville