For this year’s Kids Issue, Xpress asked local K-12 students to create art and writing around the theme of “Simply Beautiful.” They enthusiastically responded with a bouquet of colorful and intriguing art, essays, poems and short fiction. About the cover: Home-schooled sixth grader Quinn Gillett-Hockman writes of “Colors”: “Colorful flowers make me happy, and I wanted to create a picture that captured the simple beauty of flowers.”