Kids Issue: Simply Beautiful
Volume
28/ Issue
32
Cover Design Credit:Scott Southwick
Cover Photography Credit:Quinn Gillett-Hockman
For this year’s Kids Issue, Xpress asked local K-12 students to create art and writing around the theme of “Simply Beautiful.” They enthusiastically responded with a bouquet of colorful and intriguing art, essays, poems and short fiction. About the cover: Home-schooled sixth grader Quinn Gillett-Hockman writes of “Colors”: “Colorful flowers make me happy, and I wanted to create a picture that captured the simple beauty of flowers.”
arts
Around Town: Traveling Holocaust education exhibit comes to AshevilleA traveling Holocaust education exhibit stops in Asheville. Plus, Art Garden AVL presents a show of large, collaborative murals, a local artist supports Ukraine, Asheville Community Theatre puts on a sci-fi show…
food
What’s new in food: Red Fiddle Vittles opens in ArdenRed Fiddle Vittles expands its catering business with a new retail space. Also: Ginger’s Revenge Craft Brewery celebrates its five year anniversary; Chef Chris Cox heads to Mother Ocean Market;…
news
125 Afghan evacuees resettled in Buncombe CountyOver 125 Afghans who were evacuated by the United States amid the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan this summer now call Buncombe County home. It’s been a long journey. On Aug.…
Asheville board upholds employee firings over vaccine mandateThe volunteer Civil Service Board, which has authority over employee grievances, agreed with the city’s argument Feb. 22 that five workers had shown insubordination by refusing COVID-19 vaccination or weekly…
Big Ivy protections spur big turnout at Buncombe meetingAlthough the U.S. Forest Service has recommended that most of Big Ivy be managed for conservation or recreation, approximately 4,000 acres in the North Fork and Snowball Mountain areas has…