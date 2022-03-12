Letter: Why do we need to reduce open space in Asheville?

On Jan. 27, I listened in on the Coalition of Asheville Neighborhoods meeting, hearing the presentation of Mr. Vaidila Satvika about the Open Space Amendment. One of the members of CAN asked, “Why do we need to reduce open space?” Good question. Mr. Satvika’s answer was something to the effect of, “We need more affordable housing.”

What is really “affordable”?

Today, in Asheville, the average annual salary for an individual is $38,424. The Department of Housing and Urban Development defines affordable housing as the dollars spent for housing being no more than 30% of gross income. That comes to $960 per month. Where is the $960 per month housing? Not in Asheville. Today, the average rent in Asheville for a one-bedroom is around $1,500 and for a two-bedroom is over $1,800. The reality is that people spend more on housing here than the HUD definition of affordable. This means that people earning average wages cannot afford to live here under normal circumstances.

Do we really believe that reducing open space in order to build more units per development will actually produce more affordable housing? Do we really believe that a new development will have units that are affordable? I don’t.

Furthermore, with other incentives within this amendment and ordinance, such as “fee in lieu” payment, it offers the developers other ways of paying their way out of providing affordable housing.

In addition, I’m sure we realize that when a developer builds nearby, your property value frequently goes up (as does your tax bill along with it). Landlords raise rents to compensate for the increased expenses, and the cost of housing continues to skyrocket for everyone.

I believe this open space reduction change is driven by greed. Developers are coming here intent on building on every available bit of the land, then likely leave their mess. That means that Asheville continues to deal with the resulting social and infrastructure issues. Is the open space reduction going to fix the expensive housing issue? Will it not actually add to other urgent problems facing Asheville?

Please contact City Council and tell them why they should vote “no” on the Open Space Amendment. You can contact all City Council members with one email at AshevilleNCCouncil@ashevillenc.gov.

— Victoria Williamson

Asheville