Love Bug: Initiative connects givers and receivers
Volume
27/ Issue
10
Cover Design Credit:Scott Southwick
Cover Photography Credit:Getty Images
A closed sign is now a familiar sight around Asheville and WNC, with many local businesses and even Asheville City Hall closed to the public — though City Council meetings have moved to livestreams. In this issue, we chart the ongoing effects of COVID-19 concerns on our local community.
arts
A&E Roundup: Tryon Film Festival goes digitalThe N.C. festival is increasing access with a weeklong virtual event, outdoor entertainment ramps up in October and more area arts news.
food
Local cookbooks and chefs provide inspiration for cooler temperatures aheadSpicy soups, baked apples, buckwheat pancakes and cheesy dips are some of the recipes Asheville chefs and cookbook authors lean into as cold weather approaches.
news
New Crossroads: two development proposals could add 1,500+ housing unitsThe Buncombe County Planning Board will hear proposals for two massive development projects at its virtual meeting of Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 9 a.m.