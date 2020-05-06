Making Contact: Tracing effort gears up
Local COVID-19 contact tracers are a key element in Gov. Roy Cooper’s three-phase plan to loosen statewide stay-home restrictions. Xpress checks in on how WNC efforts are gearing up for the challenge.
Local music teachers pivot to digital lessonsArea music educators have been able to continue teaching digitally, but agree that video lessons are no substitute for in-person learning.
Shelter ‘a blessing’ during pandemicYulon Ferguson has been sheltering at the Harrahs Cherokee Center - Asheville since it opened on April 8. “I am a worrier, but I’m trying not to be anxious and…
Coloring for the winInspired by Xpress’ recent back cover coloring page provided by Asheville Pizza and Brewing Co., the group organized a coloring contest. Thirty participants, both children and adults, submitted their works.…