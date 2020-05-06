Making Contact: Tracing effort gears up

Volume
26
/ Issue
41
May 6, 2020

ONLINE VERSION

Cover Design Credit:

Scott Southwick

Cover Photography Credit:

Getty Images
Local COVID-19 contact tracers are a key element in Gov. Roy Cooper’s three-phase plan to loosen statewide stay-home restrictions. Xpress checks in on how WNC efforts are gearing up for the challenge.

arts

news

  • Shelter ‘a blessing’ during pandemic

    -by Brooke Randle
    Yulon Ferguson has been sheltering at the Harrahs Cherokee Center - Asheville since it opened on April 8. “I am a worrier, but I’m trying not to be anxious and…

opinion

  • Coloring for the win

    -by Thomas Calder
    Inspired by Xpress’ recent back cover coloring page provided by Asheville Pizza and Brewing Co., the group organized a coloring contest. Thirty participants, both children and adults, submitted their works.…