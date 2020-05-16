Letter: Homeless in hotels

I hear that cities like New York and San Francisco are sheltering homeless residents in the otherwise empty hotels. Asheville and Buncombe should certainly do this as well, and in short-term rentals; but local “progressives” damaged our ability to do this by so severely limiting and regulating their number, that being in addition to limiting future Battery Park tower-type affordable housing in the long term.

Way to go again, fake “progressive” NIMBY speculators!

— Alan Ditmore

Leicester

Editor’s note: Carolina Public Press reported earlier this week that about 30 people without homes who had been sheltering temporarily at Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville were relocated to a hotel in West Asheville.