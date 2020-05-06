Smart Bets: Controlled Chaos Film Festival

Since 2009, hundreds of cinephiles have annually attended Western Carolina University’s Controlled Chaos Film Festival, the end-of-year event showcase of motion pictures written, produced, directed and filmed by students in WCU’s Film and Television Production Program. But with the COVID-19 pandemic negating an in-person gathering, festival organizers are taking the event online. On Friday, May 8, the slate of short films, class projects and web series will streamed, beginning with a red-carpet event at 7:30 p.m. “We promise an entertaining evening of a wide variety of genres, including traditional comedy, drama, coming-of-age, documentary, horror and thriller, as well as stop-motion animation and a five-part web series,” says Joshua Russell, director of the Film and Television Program. “While the festival is not entirely family-friendly, the first section of films will be the equivalent of PG rating standards, and all films will have content warnings. We hope this makes it easier for our wonderful Western North Carolina community to grab some popcorn and join us from their own living rooms.” Free. controlledchaos.wcu.edu. Photo of “Welcome to Earth” courtesy of WCU

