Smart Bets: Climbing Every Mountain

Since 2016, the traveling multi-media project Transilient has candidly documented transgender and gender-nonconforming people “in their day-to-day lived realities using only their voices.” The project aims to “humanize, educate and destroy the assumption that trans folks are solely defined by their physical experience and their oppression.” The latest efforts to emerge from its dedicated members is Climbing Every Mountain, a documentary series that focuses on the need for mental and medical health care for transgender and nonbinary people, specifically those in Appalachia. The set of five videos debuted on Transgender Day of Visibility (March 31), and its third installment features Asheville resident Aurora Gantz, a nonbinary queer artist described as “particularly dedicated to tea, nature and growth. They love connecting to community and themselves through vulnerability, care and intention.” avl.mx/71p. Photo of Gantz courtesy of Transilient

