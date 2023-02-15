Women’s Issue 2023
Cover Design Credit:Scott Southwick
Cover Photography Credit:iStock
Our annual Women’s Issue returns with a look at a number of topics: birth-related trauma; life for trans women in Asheville; issues local female performers face; marriage trends; and insights on education, the arts and entrepreneurship.
What’s new in food: Mardi Gras arrives with multivenue extravaganzaReady for Mardi Gras? Xpress has you covered!
Buncombe commissioners reckon with racial disparities in educationJust 11% of Black students in grades 3-8 at Asheville City Schools scored as proficient in math, with 13% proficient in reading. Rates were somewhat better in the county system,…