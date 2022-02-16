Women’s Issue: Setting the Tempo

Volume
28
/ Issue
29
February 16, 2022

ONLINE VERSION

Cover Design Credit:

Scott Southwick

Cover Photography Credit:

Cindy Kunst
It’s no secret that women in the music industry have faced adversity, misogyny, fewer opportunities and less recognition than their male counterparts. But that hasn’t stopped female-identifying creatives from carving out niches on stages, playlists and other facets of the local music scene.

arts

food

news

  • Women’s empowerment: A better tomorrow

    -by Xpress Contributor
    Sarah Boler, co-president of Mars Hill University's National Organization for Women chapter, discusses role models, racial equity and taking back the night.

  • Council check-ins

    -by Brooke Randle
    In our debut WTF feature, Xpress looks into Asheville City Council check-ins to answer some of the biggest questions about the little-known practice that was cast into the spotlight in…

  • Council gives first OK to Asheville pedicab service

    -by Brooke Randle
    The bike taxi would be allowed to operate daily from 7 a.m.-3 a.m., serving streets with speed limits of 35 miles per hour or less.