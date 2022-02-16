Women’s Issue: Setting the Tempo
Cover Design Credit:Scott Southwick
Cover Photography Credit:Cindy Kunst
It’s no secret that women in the music industry have faced adversity, misogyny, fewer opportunities and less recognition than their male counterparts. But that hasn’t stopped female-identifying creatives from carving out niches on stages, playlists and other facets of the local music scene.
Around Town: Arts and Crafts Conference and Shows celebrates 35 years in AshevilleThe National Arts and Crafts Conference and Shows returns to The Omni Grove Park Inn. Plus: Citizen Vinyl launches a podcast; Hood Huggers offers free tours to Black residents; and the…
What’s new in food: Ladies Who Brunch say rise and shineThree local female chefs continue to share their love of brunch with the pop-up series, Ladies Who Brunch. Also: Bargello and District 42 host local nights; Benne on Eagle celebrates…
Women’s empowerment: A better tomorrowSarah Boler, co-president of Mars Hill University's National Organization for Women chapter, discusses role models, racial equity and taking back the night.
Council check-insIn our debut WTF feature, Xpress looks into Asheville City Council check-ins to answer some of the biggest questions about the little-known practice that was cast into the spotlight in…
Council gives first OK to Asheville pedicab serviceThe bike taxi would be allowed to operate daily from 7 a.m.-3 a.m., serving streets with speed limits of 35 miles per hour or less.