Letter: Think about better road design in Asheville

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

A “stroad” is a street/road combination that is often a wide street with a turn lane. The speeds on these roads are high, and they are very dangerous. Even if this isn’t enough to make you not like them, they’re ugly. A good street has trees and a safe sidewalk, which is another thing that “stroads” don’t have. In most cities in the United States, “stroads” are how you go from place to place. But have you ever wondered what it would be like to have well-designed roads?

Many people think without “stroads,” they wouldn’t be able to move around in their cars, and transportation would take much longer. Actually, “stroads” are making your life harder. Highways are for traveling quickly without stopping. Streets are areas with lots of businesses or attractions and should focus on pedestrians. Streets also have lower speed limits.

According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, only 9% of speeding-related fatalities occur on interstate highways. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2018, more people died on urban streets than rural roads or highways. This is because on streets, cars are combined with pedestrians, bikers and shoppers in a small space, and often there is not enough, if any, sidewalk area. If the amount of cars were reduced, and people were given proper sidewalk space, there would likely be fewer fatal car crashes.

So what can you do about “stroads” and badly designed streets? First of all, stay informed. Knowing about the problems makes you more aware of them and leads you to vote for candidates that will try to fix the problems. Also, inform others. Now that you know about these problems, think about them next time you drive down Tunnel Road.

— Harper
Grade seven
Francine Delany New School for Children
Asheville

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.