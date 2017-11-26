Conscious Party: A Winter’s Tail

WHAT: A holiday celebration to benefit the Friends of the WNC Nature Center

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m

WHERE: WNC Nature Center, 75 Gashes Creek Road

WHY: The Friends of the WNC Nature Center’s long-running holiday celebration A Winter’s Tail returns Saturday, Dec. 2 with a full day of family-friendly activities.

“There’s a little bit of everything. There’s arts and crafts, there’s a park-wide scavenger hunt and Santa will obviously be making an appearance,” says Kelly Shanafelt, Executive Director of the Friends of the WNC Nature Center. “It’s a nice day for parents and kids to hang out together during the craziness of the holidays.”

Along with photo opportunities with Mr. Claus, who’s available 12-4 p.m., attendees may enjoy garland crafts, candle dipping, making pine cone feeders, receiving free temporary tattoos and participating in special animal enrichment programs.

“In the past, one really popular one that I know a lot of kids have enjoyed is we use yogurt and baby food to paint on the glass walls of the raccoon habitat and Sassy loves that. She will lick off all of the holiday-themed baby food,” Shanafelt says.

A Winter’s Tail also marks the last day to buy tickets for the Friends’ fall raffle. Those sales and memberships purchased at the event support the group’s numerous efforts going into the new year, including the opening of the new front entrance.

“It’s going to make visiting the Nature Center a lot easier for everyone, but especially people with strollers and wheelchairs,” Shanafelt says. “Also, we are adding a Red Panda exhibit in 2018, which I know a lot of folks are excited about and we are in the midst of fundraising for. This event will definitely help.”

A Winter’s Tail takes place 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, at the WNC Nature Center. Regular Nature Center admission rates apply. Friends members receive free admission. www.wildwnc.org